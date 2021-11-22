Platinum End Episode 8: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, ‘Platinum End’ is a fantasy anime. The show follows Mirai Kakehashi, an ordinary teenager who lost his parents in a tragic accident at a very young age. Since then, he has been living with his greedy and abusive relatives who do not care about his well-being. Over time, Mirai becomes depressed, and with no purpose left to live, he decides to kill himself on his middle school graduation day.

But he jumps from a high-rise building; an angel named Nesse not only saves him but gives him supernatural powers. Now he must compete against a select few candidates, one of whom is destined to become the next God. The anime first premiered on October 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Platinum End Episode 8 Release Date

‘Platinum End’ episode 8, titled ‘Symbol of Promise,’ is slated to premiere in Japan on November 26, 2021. It will air various times on TBS, BS11, and other channels. Signal M.D. has developed the anime with Hideya Takahashi helming the directorial team (first cour) and Shinichi Inotsume overseeing the scripts.

The fantasy anime comprise 24 episodes. Masahiro Tokuda handles the series music composition while Kouji Oodate has designed the characters. The opening theme song, “Sense,” is sung by Band-Maid, and the ending theme track, “Kōfuku-Ron” (Theory of Surrender), is performed by Yuu Miyashita.

Where to Watch Platinum End Season 1 Online?

‘Platinum End’ has licensed the fantasy anime for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also watch it on VRV and Crunchyroll. Wakanim also has ‘Platinum End’ in its catalog.

Platinum End Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Metropoliman takes his place in the Grand Tower with Mirai and Mukaido. Both are eager to take on the cruel God candidate who has been murdering people for his twisted goals but knowing how powerful and intelligent he is; the two first discuss what their best approach should be.

Meanwhile, their confrontation is broadcast live on television. Realizing that their enemy is alone, they decide to use their two-on-one advantage. But Mukaido knows that they wouldn’t be strong enough to kill him even if they fought together. So, they decide to capture him instead. Observing the ruthless God candidate, Mukaido argues that he is not the kind of person who will fight when he is at a disadvantage.

Since he has not tried to attack them appears to make sense in the light of his theory. However, Metropoliman summons Meyza all of a sudden, the duo realizes that this has been his plan all along. In episode 8, the ruthless God candidate will take on Mukaido and Mikai.

