Platonic Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, ‘Platonic’ is a comedy-drama series. The plot revolves around Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen), two former best friends who have been estranged since Will’s marriage. After discovering that Will has recently gotten divorced, Sylvia reaches out, and the two begin to reconnect. The problem is that they tend to get carried away whenever they are together, bringing chaos into each other’s life.

Following the release of its first season, ‘Platonic’ received highly positive responses. Much praise was directed at the writing, performances, and direction. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Platonic,’ we got you covered.

Will Platonic Season 2 Happen?

‘Platonic’ season 1 premiered on May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+ and aired 10 episodes of 27-32-minute runtime before concluding on July 12, 2023. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Apple executives have yet confirmed the development of the second season. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Luke Macfarlane, who portrays Sylvia’s lawyer husband Charlie in the series, revealed that he was aware that there had been talks about a potential season 2 before adding that he wasn’t part of those conversations. “I know there’s been talk, but I’m not at those high-level ideas, the actor said. “There’s been definitely a conversation, but the world is a strange place right now with the strike and momentum and not knowing what’s a certain metric for success. And then truly, Rose and Seth are A-list movie stars. It depends on them and if they want to do it again too, but I know that a lot of people involved have lightly suggested that there’s a possibility for a season two.”

In that simple, concise statement, Macfarlane effectively summed up the issues that the development of season 2 might face. There is a writers’ strike happening in Hollywood right now, in which the writers are asking for fair wages from the studios. If the series is greenlit, the strike, if it isn’t over by then, will most likely impact the show. Moreover, Rogen and Byrne are extremely busy artists, and it is bound to be tricky for the series creators to bring them together for another season.

The season 1 finale of ’Platonic’ doesn’t necessarily set up future seasons, but it offers the writers enough scope for future exploration. In the season 1 finale, Charlie and Sylvia finally buy a new house. They are so happy after learning that the house has three bathrooms that they ignore the fact that there has been a triple homicide on site a year earlier. Meanwhile, Will is demoted from his position at Lucky Penny so that his partners can oust him from the business. Will and Sylvia have a massive argument at the latter’s housewarming party.

Their relationship would have ended there, but Sylvia decides to reach out to her friend. She helps him realize how miserable he is at Lucky Penny and even plays a key role in Will getting the job as the brewmaster at Johnny 66. It is revealed that Sylvia wasn’t the only woman Johnny Rev sexually assaulted. After these revelations, he is removed as the CEO, with Jenna, the brewery executive we met in an earlier episode, replacing him.

The series skips a year. Will now lives in San Diego and is engaged to Jenna, whereas Sylvia has a thriving event-planning business. The friends reunite at Andy and Katie’s wedding, and Will asks Sylvia to plan his wedding, an offer the latter accepts.

The prospective season 2 can begin from that wedding and expand. New characters that work at Johnny 66 can be introduced. Sylvia and Will’s relationship doesn’t need to be chaotic, but they still have to be an important part of each other’s life. Ultimately, the renewal depends upon how successful the first season is. If everything goes well and the strike ends, and ‘Platonic’ is renewed by the end of 2023, the series can begin production of the sophomore season in early 2024. If that happens, the viewers can expect ‘Platonic’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q2 2025.

Read More: Platonic Finale Recap and Ending, Explained