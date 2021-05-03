One of television’s boldest drama series, ‘Pose’ returned to our screens this week after a lengthy hiatus with a double-headed premiere. The first and second episodes of season 3 debuted back-to-back and provide the fans with another glittering look at the changing landscape of the drag scene in New York during the 90s while also revealing the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic on the LGBTQ community. You can find detailed highlights of both episodes in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 3.

Pose Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 3 premieres on May 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The third and final season of the show comprises seven episodes, with new episodes airing on the network every Sunday.

Where To Stream Pose Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 3, tune in to FX at the above-mentioned date and time. Alternatively, you can watch the new episode on the FX Now website or the mobile app by logging in through your active cable subscription. The latest episode can also be streamed on live TV streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV. You may also choose to purchase the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and Vudu.

Pose Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Pose’ season 3, titled ‘The Trunk,’ will see Pray Tell adjusting to life in rehab and making positive progress towards sobriety. On the other hand, things aren’t so right for Elektra as the cops will arrest her on unjust charges. She and Blanca will fight against the system and try to get the charges on Elektra dismissed. Lemar will also possibly be back, stirring up more trouble on the ballroom floor and challenging the supremacy of the House of Evangelista. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

Pose Season 3 Episode 1 and 2 Recap

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 1, titled ‘On the Run,’ opens with police raiding the Hellfire Club where Elektra has been working. The club is closed down, and Elektra breaks this news to Blanca. The duo runs into the arrogant Lemar, who challenges Blanca’s house to a face-off in the ballroom, which Blanca declines. We get a brief look at Blanca’s life with her new boyfriend. Papi and Angel argue over the limited work coming her way. Blanca and Pray Tell both are caught in the heat of the AIDS epidemic.

Damon and Pray Tell have a conversation over their shared problem of alcohol addiction. Cubby passes away, and an enraged Lemar fights with Blanca, Elektra, and others present at the hospital. Elektra challenges Lemar’s house for a face-off at the Summer Solstice ball. The House of Evangelista wins the contest, and Blanca delivers a rousing speech about the meaning of ballroom. The episode closes with the house members having dinner together.

The second episode, titled ‘Intervention,’ deals with Pray Tell’s addiction and how he has been trying to cope with the loss of his loved ones by drinking. At the House of Evangelista, Elektra devises a plan to raise funds for Pray Tell’s rehab. She trains her family intending to win the next ball and using the prize money for sending Pray Tell to rehab. Blanca finally gets to meet Christopher’s parents.

At the ball, the House of Evangelista is in the lead. However, they suffer a setback when Castle has a seizure and is rushed to the hospital. Eventually, the House of Evangelista nabs the win. Later, the family gathers to celebrate the victory with a dinner, which is actually an intervention for Pray Tell. Pray Tell does not respond well to the intervention and ends up in a spat with Ricky. He later visits Castle at the hospital, and they decide to get sober. The episode ends with Blanca checking Pray Tell into rehab.

Read More: Where Is Pose Filmed?