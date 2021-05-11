In ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 3, we get familiarized with Elektra’s past through her trunk (called “the trunk”), which serves as the connecting bridge between her present life and all the moments that have honed her into the person she is today. Her strained relationship with her mother comes to the surface, along with other instances, where she had to repress her own identity and emotions to gratify her mother. If you want to take a detailed look at the summary, you can check out the recap section. But first, let us go through the particulars for ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 4.

Pose Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 4 will release on May 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The third and final season of the show contains seven episodes, with new episodes dropping on the channel every Sunday.

Where To Stream Pose Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 4, fans of the show can tune in to FX at the aforementioned date and time. If your TV has a cable connection, you can also watch it on the FX Now website or the mobile app by logging in with your service provider credentials. You can also go online and live-stream the episodes on Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV. You can alternatively purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and Vudu.

Pose Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode of ‘Pose’ season 3, titled ‘Take Me To The Church,’ we will receive an update on Pray Tell’s health. As he seems to be in good shape, he will go back home to reconnect with his birth family. Finally, after a long history of unpleasant experiences, it will be refreshing to see him making things right. He will have a heartwarming outpour in front of Blanca, hoping to fix his relationship with all the people he has ever unknowingly disappointed. With only a few more episodes left, we really hope his character receives a happy ending! Here’s a promo for the next episode.

Pose Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 3 is titled ‘The Trunk.’ It kicks off with Elektra being ushered out of her business by a pair of cops due to underserved charges. We are then intimately introduced to one of Elektra’s most prized possessions, a trunk that she used to tuck away from the recesses of judgment and unacceptance. Next, the scene cuts to flashbacks from 1978, 1983, and 1984, which give us a complete picture of why her trunk means so much to her and how it has shaped her as a character. From her interactions with her overbearing mother to the moment she had adopted Angel, Cubby, and Lemar at the piers, the most critical instances in her life are presented.

In 1983, Elektra, standing in front of her mother, decides to remove all her pretenses and lets her voice pour out in its natural allure. This happens to be one of the most powerful scenes in the episode. Later, Elektra takes her children to a better apartment, and as Blanca digs into Elektra’s room and her trunk, she only finds a picture of her with her mother. This implies that she had sold off all her possessions to afford the place and Blanca is left deeply astonished. Finally, back in the 90s, Christopher manages to lift all the charges off Elektra. Even though she is pissed at being indebted to a stranger, Blanca explains that she deserves the best after all that she has pulled off for the kids. Blanca also breaks the news of her acceptance into nursing school.

