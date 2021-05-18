In ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 4, we slide into Pray Tell’s childhood, where we meet a young and naive version of Pray, frequently tormented by both internal and external struggles. His mother got remarried to a man who used to abuse him. Even though he knows it would get emotionally overwhelming, Pray still decides to reconnect with his family, hoping to take in a fresh perspective. If you want a detailed summary of the episode, you can head to the recap section. As we proceed, let us give you a quick update on ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 5!

Pose Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 5 is slated to air on May 23, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The third and final season of the show comprises seven episodes, with new episodes airing on the network every Sunday.

Where To Stream Pose Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Pose’ season 3 episode 5 on TV, you can simply tune into FX at the aforementioned timeslot. With a cable connection, it is also possible to watch it on the FX Now website or the mobile app by logging in with your service provider details. Cord-cutters can live-stream the episodes on platforms such as Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes through a subscription to VOD services like Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and Vudu.

Pose Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ‘Pose’ season 3, titled ‘Something Borrowed, Something Blue.’ The next episode will pivot to Angel and Papi as their wedding plans suddenly face resistance. The appearance of an old friend is set to complicate things for the pair. Elsewhere, Elektra will recruit shady new associates who will help her expand the business. As the show slowly rounds up into its last stages, we will see the narratives unfold and converge into what is hopefully a well-deserved ending for each of the characters. Here is the promo for the upcoming episode!

Pose Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

‘Pose’ season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Take Me To The Church,’ takes us back to Pray Tell’s past during that crucial moment when the doctor declares that he has lymphoma. It doesn’t help that he has HIV, which nullifies his prospect of receiving chemotherapy. He has six months to live. However, Pray, Blanca and Judy refuse to lose heart. Pray decides to revisit his family after years. His relationship with his mother is outlined throughout the episode, and we learn that some of its strain is caused by her second husband. Even though Pray was abused by him, she refused to do anything about it.

Pray’s devout family struggles to see things from his perspective and still feels betrayed because he had left the church. A significant part of Pray’s childhood was shared with Aunt Jada. She used to be his number one supporter until she confesses that she had always been aware of his stepfather’s abuse and still chose to keep silent. In the present, she tries to reconcile with Pray. His love life also gains partial focus as we’re introduced to his past lover, Vernon. He is now married to Ebony, Pray’s childhood best friend. Tidbits of his past reveal that most people in the neighborhood were aware of their secret affair. When Pray meets him years later, history interlaces with the present moment as they briefly reunite at the park.

