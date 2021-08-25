Norwegian original supernatural series ‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ is a remarkably fresh addition to the crowded roster of Netflix. Created by Petter Holmsen, the series mingles themes of humanity, vampirism, and family to present its highly appetizing concoction. The story revolves around the Hallangen family of coffin-makers in the tranquil township of Skarnes. The police have a hard time since there is no crime in the town, and the funeral agency is dwindling since there are not many deaths.

However, both lay their complaints to rest as a series of mysterious death disturbs the peace of the small community. After its premiere, the show was received well by the critics and the audience. However, after the gripping finale of the first season, you must already be out enquiring about the prospects of a follow-up season. In that case, let us keep you notified.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 Release Date

‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ season 1 premiered on August 25, 2021, globally on Netflix. The first season comprises six-episode with runtimes ranging between 43 and 45 minutes per episode. Let us probe into the details regarding the speculated second season.

Firstly, Netflix is yet to revive the series for a second haul officially. The popular streaming platform takes two to three months before renewing a show – predominantly to see how the show is received by the audience and the critics’ circle. However, the show received a mostly positive audience reaction, thanks to its offbeat essence, endearing characters, and subtle humor. With people touting the series as a “Norwegian gem,” the prospects of a second season seem quite bright.

Although Netflix clears the show for a second run, production and post-production will cumulatively take more than six months. Therefore, we can safely assume that ‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes’ will premiere sometime in late 2022.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

All of the main cast members whose characters survive the aftermath of the first season will return for the second run, in all likelihood. Among the central cast members, Kathrine Thorborg Johansen will take up the role of Live, alongside Elias Holmen Sørensen, who will act as Live’s good-hearted brother Odd. Among other prominent cast members, we shall hopefully see the return of André Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith), and Sara Khorami (Rose).

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The first season of the horror-comedy series introduces the viewers to the sleepy township of Skarnes, which is pretty much devoid of crime and deaths. However, the story begins with the death of Live Hallangen, which sparks off a larger mystery. Live wakes up as a vampire and infects the local policeman Reinert. Reinert craves blood, but Dr. Sverre reaches the scene in time to tranquilize Reinert and save a child.

In the end, the doctor attempts to lock Live and Reinert in an old barn and set them alight. However, both escape safely, and Reinert ends up killing Dr. Sverre in a monstrous rage. Local policewoman Judith tries to bring the doctor’s body for autopsy and initiate an investigation, but Odd has embalmed the body. The season ends with the majestic funeral of Dr. Sverre, and Odd presumably pays off the mortgage.

In all likelihood, the sophomore season will pick up the story from the cliffhanger finality of the first season. Judith is yet to know about the mystery behind the disappearance and reappearance of Reinert, but she knows that Live is up to something. Judith asks Odd to know that the storage Live told her about earlier does not exist.

Judith is suspicious of Live, but she is yet to know about the supernatural aspects of these incidents. On the other hand, Odd and Rose will have a baby, which will give viewers a ray of hope. However, with Live around, the baby’s life may come under threat. Hopefully, there will be more post-mortems and more people coming back to life.

