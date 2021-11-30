Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2, the NYPD dives into Jabari’s murder case only to be pinning their suspicions on Carrie. Zeke offers to help her out, but she rejects because of their strained past. Diana senses something suspicious about a close ally to the family, and Monet has no clue about it. If you want to check out more information about episode 2 of the current season, our recap might be of help. Now, we’d like to share everything we have gathered on season 2 episode 3!

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on December 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New hour-long episodes roll out on a weekly basis on Sundays.

Where to Stream Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

The third episode of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2 will air on Starz at the date and time given above. Otherwise, you can catch it on Starz’s official website and the Starz app. Cord-cutters can opt for live-streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. New episodes are also available on Hulu. You can additionally buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, or Spectrum. Among the listed VOD options, Amazon Prime Video and Spectrum are the only services where you can watch season 2; the others are currently offering only the first installment.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Titled ‘The Greater Good,’ episode 3 of season 2 might focus on Tariq, who might be Mecca’s new subject of interest. Mecca will most probably give him a hard time considering his sketchy history. Cane will be actively assisting Monet, and she will be concerned about Tariq not getting along with him. However, Monet has no idea about Cane deliberately messing up Rico’s reputation as the family’s reliable contact.

Under such dire circumstances, Diana seems to be the family’s only hope since she has caught on to what Cane might be up to. Meanwhile, Tariq will try to save CourseCorrect from collapsing while Zeke’s future will become a matter of concern. Monet will disappear abruptly without anyone noticing. Here’s a promo that might interest you!

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Selfless Acts?’ Tariq realizes how the NYPD has been on his trail for the murder case. Yasmine has no option but to remain in foster care until Tariq’s grandmother’s hearing. Hence, Tariq now needs a person of money and influence to aid him, given his sticky situation. Detective Whitman interrogates Carrie’s sponsor about her relationship with Jabari Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Zeke announces that he will be entering the NBA this year, and Diana decides to get a degree in accounting, hoping to help out her family, but Monet seems to be relying on Zeke. Tariq tells Whitman that Carrie and Jabari might have been briefly involved. The drugs Diana and Monet hand over to Tariq turns out to be powdered sugar. Monet is aware that it might have been Rico’s idea and Cane then offers to help her. Zeke ends up cutting off ties with Carrie, and Tariq does the same with his mother.

Diana begins to suspect Cane after taking Effie’s advice on how to identify the bad apple in the stack. He indeed had swapped his family’s drug supply in order to change the game. Saxe talks to Davis about his findings of Tariq’s involvement in Jabari’s murder investigation. Davis even tries to help Carrie, but she rejects his offer to supply legal defense. Whitman brings Zeke in for questioning, and Monet meets Mecca, who leaves his card with her and then leaves.

Read More: Shows Like Power