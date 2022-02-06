Power Book II: Ghost Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is a crime drama series that is a sequel to ‘Power.’ It picks up after the death of James St. Patrick AKA Ghost in the final season of the original show. The spin-off centers around Ghost’s son Tariq as he attempts to start a new life. He tries to step out of the shadows of his father’s legacy and gets caught up with the dangerous Tejada family. Now, the youngster must balance his education, love life, and family life alongside his career as a criminal.

The series originally released on September 6, 2020. Initially, it received some backlash from viewers who did not seem to like the idea of Tariq being the central character. However, the show packs all the action and drama that proved to be the formula for success for ‘Power.’ Nevertheless, the season 2 premiere did exceptionally well in terms of ratings, making the show one of the best performing series on Starz. Naturally, fans are clamoring for more. So, allow us to share with you all the updates we have on season 3!

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Release Date

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 2 premiered on November 21, 2021, on Starz and concluded airing on February 6, 2022. The second installment consists of ten episodes that have a running time of 57-70 minutes each.

As for the show’s third edition, we have excellent news! On December 7, 2021, it was announced that Starz ordered another round of the crime drama. The announcement came after three episodes of season 2 had aired. In late January 2022, it was reported that the cast and crew had begun filming the upcoming installment. Apparently, it was first scheduled to begin soon after the holidays. But the increase in cases of the Omicron Coronavirus caused the delay.

Moreover, there is a significant change behind the scenes. Courtney A. Kemp stepped down as the showrunner and was replaced by Brett Mahoney, the former showrunner of ‘Empire.’ However, Kemp will remain associated with the production. Provided things go as planned, we expect ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

As per sources, the usual players are returning to portray their respective characters in the new season. This includes Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq James St. Patrick), Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe), Daniel Bellomy (Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross), Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru Tejada), Method Man (Davis Maclean), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana Tejada).

Mary J. Blige (Monet), Michael J Ferguson (2-Bit), Woody McClain (Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr.), and Alix Lapri (Effie) will also continue to appear in the series. Melanie Liburd (Caridad “Carrie” Milgram) and Daniel Sunjata (Dante “Mecca” Spears) may reprise their roles in the new installment. However, we may not see Paige Hurd essaying the role of Lauren Baldwin anymore.

There will be several new faces in the third round. Keesha Sharp will play Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and a beautiful professor. David Walton will feature as Lucas Weston, an adventurous and left-leaning high up in his family-owned Wall Street firm. On the other hand, Moriah Brown will appear as Kiki Travis, the vice president of a Wall Street firm. The Ivy-league educated Kiki comes from a humble background.

Monique Curnen – a familiar face from ‘Power’ – has joined the cast to reprise her role as Blanca Rodriguez. Blanca is an NYPD detective with a connection to Ghost. In addition, Petey McGee (Salim Ashe Freeman), Matt Cedeño (Diego “Cristobal” Martinez), and Johnny Rivera (Roberto) have also joined the mix. We are yet to learn who will be cast as Monet’s sister Leah, who raised Zeke.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Towards the end of season 2, Mecca is in a tight spot as the truth about him is exposed. This results in rising tensions between him and Monet. On the other hand, Mecca offers Zeke a way out of his life in New York that he so badly wants to leave behind, but there are other complications. It turns out that Zeke is four years older than he thought he was, which puts a big question mark on his burgeoning basketball career. Tariq and Effie get romantically involved, while Lauren’s fate is left up in the air.

In the third season, we may learn what Tariq will do when he gets to know what happens to Lauren. At the same time, we may get a glimpse into Effie’s past. It is revealed that Zeke is actually Monet and Mecca’s son but was raised by Leah as her own. So, things are only going to get more complicated when Leah enters the picture. Moreover, NYPD detective Blanca Rodriguez will return to finish what she started and deal with the St. Patrick family once and for all. This might make Tariq’s life difficult. So, we will have to see if he has enough tricks up his sleeve to wiggle out of the sticky situation.

