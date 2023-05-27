Power Book II: Ghost Season 4: What to Expect?

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is a crime drama series. The second entry in the ‘Power’ franchise, the show revolves around Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James St. Patrick or Ghost, the protagonist of the original series. After Tariq killed Ghost, his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), took all the blame in the hopes of giving him a normal life. But as Tariq enrolls at Stansfield University, he realizes he can’t escape his father’s legacy. In the course of the seasons, Tariq reluctantly comes to accept who he really is.

Since its premiere on September 6, 2020, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has enjoyed high ratings and a sprawling fanbase. The series has garnered positive responses for storylines, characterization, plot twists, and performances. Season 3 has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a fourth season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ we got you covered.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Release Date

‘Power Book II: Ghost Season 4’ premiered on March 17, 2023, on Starz and aired 10 episodes of 56–68–minute runtime before concluding on May 26, 2023. As for season 4, this is what we know.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 was greenlit before the third season premiere in January 2023. Actor Michael Ealy, star of TV shows such as ‘Common Law,’ ‘Almost Human,’ ‘Being Mary Jane, and ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ is slated to appear in season 4 as Don Carter, a detective who lost his wife in drug gang-related violence and has since vowed to make the streets of New York safer.

Starz’s president of original programming Kathryn Busby, said in a statement, “The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut. It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

By the time of the renewal, the production for season 4 was already underway. In the season finale, the actions of Tariq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) effectively start a war with the Tejada family, Effie (Alix Lapri), and Noma (Caroline Chikezie) and her gang. The Tejada siblings accuse Tariq of shooting their mother when, in reality, Tasha shot Monet (Mary J. Blige), as the latter supposedly orchestrated an attack on her. It turns out that Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) had planned this, as they wanted to take out their mother and needed Tariq to be their pawn.

Meanwhile, Rashad (Larenz Tate) wins the election, but Harper (Keesha Sharp) overhears a conversation between him and Davis (Method Man). Realizing that he is as corrupted as ever, she leaves Rashad. The Fed’s case against Tariq and the others falls apart when Lauren (Paige Hurd) recants her statement. She subsequently dumps the cell phone she used to communicate with Tariq and leaves New York with her parents.

In season 4, we will likely see a full-fledged war between Tariq and Brayden on one side and the Tejada siblings on the other. Both Monet and Cane (Woody McClain) have gotten shot in the season 3 finale. It’s extremely possible that at least one of them will not survive the season 4 premiere. The arrival of Don Carter is bound to inject the federal investigation with fresh hope and determination. Lauren has likely been written out of the narrative for now and probably will not appear in season 4. The intermediate period between the seasonal premieres is roughly around a year. Considering all this, viewers can expect ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4 to come out sometime in Q1 2024.

