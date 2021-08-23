In the fifth episode, Raq tries to keep her son safe, asking him to leave the business. However, Kanan’s desire to be an active part of the crew sabotages her plans. She is then forced to hand over her knowledge on crack to her son, who passionately listens. For more details on episode 5, check out the recap. If you’re done and dusted with the previous episode, let us see where episode 6 might take us!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Release Date

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 6 will release on August 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. The current season has 10 episodes that run for around 60 minutes. After a two-week-long hiatus, the show is ready to drop the upcoming episode. Prior to its release on television, it will land on the official website at 12 am ET on the same date.

Where to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 6 as and when it releases on the network. You can otherwise catch it shortly after it drops on Starz’s official website. Live-streaming options include watching the episode on DirecTV and Sling TV. You can also check for its availability on VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. If you own a subscription to Hulu, check out the latest episodes here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode titled ‘Level Up,’ Raq and Unique will find more reasons to fight with each other. It might have something to do with Lou-Lou’s new artist showcase, starting a rivalry between the both of them. Meanwhile, Kanan and Marvin will brainstorm a new drug-dealing endeavor. Kanan will be prepared to dive into deeper waters now that he knows the process behind making the product. However, considering Marvin’s history of massive setbacks, it might no go as planned. Here is a promo for the next episode!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode titled ‘Choose Your Battles,’ Raq wants Kanan to pull out of the business while Marvin is concerned about the person who must have talked about the stash house location. Kanan has no idea about Raq’s secret plan to frame Unique. Raq, Marvin, and Lou-Lou get into an aggressive brawl after Lou-Lou confronts Marvin about being a loser, and Marvin taunts Lou-Lou for being Raq’s sidekick.

Raq wants connecting apartments for the new stash house, explaining that if things got difficult with the police, they could hide the stash in the lower apartment. Detectives Howard and Burke follow Raq and Kanan to the bodega. Kanan has a tussle with Scrappy nearby, and Howard breaks it off before dragging them to the precinct. Despite using his best effort, Howard is unable to chat Kanan up. Lou-Lou pays up for Crown’s recording studio and demands that his niece, Jukebox, is put on Famous’ song.

Jukebox subsequently has a fallout with Christie’s mother, who catches them making out. Kanan begs his mother to teach him how to make crack. Although reluctant at first, she finally gives in. Scrappy goes to meet Unique after his bail. His sour experiences with Raq make him consider the possibilities of entering Unique’s crew instead. Howard confronts Raq about the truth he has just discovered. Kanan is his son.

