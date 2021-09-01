In the sixth episode, Raq has to deal with the inspector in her building who is against the floor renovation plan. Lou-Lou might be unknowingly preparing for what might be the last day of his life. Unique is cooking something up despite Lou-Lou warning him to stop their deals in favor of a showcase event. There are more details for this week’s episode that you can find in the recap section. Now, let us see what episode 7 might reveal!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 Release Date

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 7 will release on September 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. The current season has ten episodes that run for around 50-60 minutes each. Prior to its release on television, it will land on the official website at 12 am ET on the same date.

Where to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 7 as and when it releases on the network. You can catch it shortly after it drops on Starz’s official website; the latest episode will also be available on the Starz app. Live-streaming options include watching the episode on DirecTV and Sling TV. In addition, you can check for its availability on platforms like Apple TV, Xfinity, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to Hulu, check out the latest episodes here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode titled ‘Stay in Your Lane,’ it will be revealed whether or not Scrappy survives the bloody ordeal. He is the guy Raq seemed to have deliberately sent to Unique’s crew. We know Unique as one of the most brutal characters in the show, so we know that Scrappy’s life is in danger. Raq will be devastated at the sight about to unravel in front of her. Moreover, the showcase attack might also cause unrest in Kanan’s household. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode titled ‘Level Up,’ Raq faces problems in her building when the building inspector Frank sabotages her plans of renovating the apartment. He asks her to meet up later to go over the necessary details, and she deals with the situation that doesn’t end well for Frank. Howard visits the doctor and asks him hypothetically if having a son would help his case. He needs to gear up for a bone marrow transplant but will have to first deal with Raq before he can reach out to Kanan. Meanwhile, Lou-Lou arranges the funding for the showcase and requests Unique to keep it drugs-free. Unique is onboard but has secretly assigned Worrell and Scrappy to murder Lou-Lou. Since the supply has been cut off, Raq goes to Deen, who tells her that Unique now holds the reins, so his services are no longer needed.

Kanan pitches an idea of selling crack at gas stations, and Marvin proceeds to actualize their vision. Yet Kanan gets arrested, and Symphony rushes to bail him out of the station. When Raq finds out the same, she breaks up with Symphony. At the showcase, Jukebox is shaking with anxiety before her performance but feels better after Kanan talks to her. Lou-Lou gets a tip-off about his premeditated murder and successfully makes an escape but not without ruffling a few feathers. Kanan and Davina get intimate with each other while Scrappy lands at Raq’s doorstep smeared in blood.

Read More: Best Movies About Drugs on Netflix