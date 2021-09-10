In the seventh episode of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ following Raq’s orders, Lou-Lou attacks Unique and his men. In a surprising turn of events, Lou-Lou receives an unexpected offer. Kanan causes trouble on the streets, and Jukebox is excited about her date with Nicole. To know how the episode progresses, refer to the recap section. Now, here is the release date and other details for episode 8!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 8 Release Date

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 8 will release on September 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. The current season has ten episodes that run for around 50-60 minutes each. Prior to its release on television, it will land on Starz’s official website at 12 am ET on the same date. Since the series follows a weekly release schedule, watch out for new episodes every Sunday.

Where to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 8 on Starz when it releases on the network at the above-mentioned date and time. The latest episode will also be available on Starz’s official website and Starz app. Additionally, you can live-stream the episode on DirecTV and Sling TV. You can also catch the eighth episode on platforms like Apple TV, Xfinity, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can check out the latest episodes here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode, titled ‘The Cost of Business,’ Kanan’s reputation will be at stake after word gets out that he is responsible for spreading the poisonous crack. When Raq hears about it, all hell will break loose, especially because she is the one who taught him how to cook it. Jukebox will be astounded and devastated after learning the exact reason behind Nicole’s death. Lou-Lou will go through an equal degree of mental torment. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode, titled ‘Stay in Your Lane,’ starts with Raq receiving a blood-smeared Scrappy at her doorstep. Even though the sight terrifies her, she somehow manages to take him to the hospital. As payback for what happened to Scrappy, Raq asks Lou-Lou to wage war against Unique and his men, but he fails.

Despite being threatened by Lou-Lou, Unique is interested in adding him to his entourage of savage men. Kanan sets up a private dinner to reunite Raq and Symphony. Although Raq is reluctant to hear him out at first, she eventually does, and they make up. Meanwhile, Detective Howard’s health worsens, and he needs his son, Kanan, to know the truth. However, Howard fails to find an effective way to break that news to Kanan, while Raq also dismisses the topic when her son brings it up.

Jukebox and Nicole get ready to attend the school dance as a couple. Jukebox is head over heels in love with Nicole and eagerly waits for her at the venue, but the latter doesn’t show up. On the other hand, the batch of crack Kanan produced ends up killing several people who couldn’t take the intensity of the new mix.

Uncle Marvin knows that the feds will crush them if any of the White men buying the product drops dead, but Kanan claims to have given them a different drug. Nicole’s unresolvable affinity towards drugs takes the better of her when she spots a vial of Kanan’s latest product on Jukebox and steals it unbeknownst to her. Before her date with Jukebox, Nicole quickly pulls in a mouthful of the laced crack and dies immediately.

