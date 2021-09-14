Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9: What to Expect?

In the eighth episode of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ Jukebox walks into Nicole’s funeral in tears and has a heartbreaking exchange with the grieving parents. Raq takes control of the situation after Howard informs her about Kanan’s latest deed. Lou-Lou fights for his life as Unique attempts to get back at him. For a detailed account of the events on the latest episode, there is a recap that will provide you with answers. Now, here is what ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 9 might reveal!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9 Release Date

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 9 will release on September 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. The current season has ten episodes that run for around 50-60 minutes each. Prior to its release on television, the penultimate episode will land on Starz’s official website at 12 am ET on the same date. Since the series follows a weekly release schedule, it drops new episodes every Sunday.

Where to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ episode 9 on Starz as and when it releases on the network at the above-mentioned date and time. The latest episode will also be available on Starz’s official website and Starz app. Additionally, you can live-stream the episode on DirecTV and Sling TV. You can also catch the ninth episode on platforms like Apple TV, Xfinity, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can check out the latest episodes here.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, titled ‘Loyal to the End,’ Lou-Lou will be recovering at the hospital, but his brother will not rest until he gets revenge. Raq will call for Kanan’s help to defeat a massive threat to their family. This might entail using the brutal strain of blue crack again. Elsewhere, Raq would be busy dreaming up her next move.

Raq now has Malcolm Howard in her ever-expanding list of problems. On top of that, she is bound to tell Kanan the truth about his biological father to make sure Kanan is safe. For Howard, the leukemia diagnosis has cut his time short. Therefore, the urgency of the situation might compel him to keep approaching his son.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode, titled ‘The Cost of Business,’ Jukebox breaks into Nicole’s room on the day of her funeral. When her parents find their late daughter’s lover huddled up there, Jukebox is told that they have hidden the actual cause behind Nicole’s passing because they are embarrassed to speak the truth. Detective Howard and his partner are looking for the man responsible for the deadly crack. Despite Kanan and Marvin manipulating the streets, Kanan’s name ends up being uttered.

To protect his son, Detective Howard decides to singlehandedly take the case, which in turn raises suspicion in the mind of his partner. Raq hears of this from the father of her child and asks Marv to dig deeper. When she is certain that it is Kanan who cooked the crack, she confronts him only to be blamed in return for horrible parenting. Raq confirms that she killed D-Wiz, sending Kanan off the rails.

To ensure Kanan does not go astray, Raq lets go of Marv, whose only hope now is Toni. She has bugged her office, so any suspicious statement made inside could be used as leverage. However, Marv is way too careful to fall into this trap. Raq is kidnapped by Joaquin, Raq’s new partner, and Juliana’s cousin after they see her interacting with Howard. Elsewhere, Unique sets up Lou-Lou’s house on fire but Marv charges in moments later, saving them both.

