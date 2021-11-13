Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is an electrifying coming-of-age crime drama show. The Starz original show is a spin-off of the acclaimed crime-drama television series ‘Power,’ and it serves as a prequel to the original. Set in the 1990s South Jamaica, the series follows the titular character, Kanan Stark, as he charts the alleys of his family’s sprawling drug empire. The story of the series begins when Kanan is still fifteen, and MeKai Curtis portrays the younger version of the character initially played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Jackson serves as an executive producer of the show. Since its premiere in 2021, the show garnered widespread acclaim thanks to its energizing pace and gritty portrayal of a drug-laden underworld. However, following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, you must be wondering about the prospects of the second installment. In that case, let us spill all the beans.

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Release Date

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 1 premiered on July 18, 2021, on Starz, with the season finale being premiered on September 26, 2021. The first season packs ten episodes with runtimes per episode ranging between 50 and 60 minutes. Let us now get into the development of the sophomore season.

The second season was greenlit by the original network on July 12, 2021, ahead of the first season’s premiere. Filming went underway in New York shortly after, and as per an Instagram post shared by a crew member, filming is still ongoing as of November 11, 2021. Even if filming is wrapped up by the end of 2021, post-production will take some additional weeks. Therefore, we can safely predict ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2022.

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the central cast members are supposed to return to the sophomore installment, while you may expect to see a few fresh faces too. Among the returning cast members, we will see Patina Miller (Raquel Thomas), MeKai Curtis (Kanan Stark), Omar Epps (Malcolm Howard), Malcolm Mays (Lou Lou), Joey Bada$$ (Unique), and Toby Sandeman (Symphony Bosket). Also reappearing in their respective roles will be Shanley Caswell (Shannon Burke), Quincy Brown (Crown Camacho), and Antonio Ortiz (Shawn ‘Famous’ Figueroa).

Among the newly casted members, ‘Queen Sugar’ famed Omar Dorsey will appear as a business tycoon named Cartier “Duns” Fareed, while ‘Greenleaf’ famed actress-musician LeToya Luckett will take up a central role as Kenya, Jukebox’s mom. Krystal Joy Brown will essay the character of Renée Timmons, Marvin’s shrink, alongside Paulina Singer, who will don the garb of Zisa, an up-and-coming singer hoping to break into stardom with the help of Lou and Crown’s label. Moreover, ‘Sistas’ alum KJ Smith will take up a recurring role as a young mother named Palomar who moves into Famous’s neighborhood.

Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

In the cerebral season finale, nothing goes as planned for Raquel. Raquel, out of vengeance, sends Kanan to shoot Detective Howard, his biological father. The plan fails as a nervous Kanan cannot follow his mother’s directions. While fleeing from the scene, he leaves his DNA all over the place, and on top of it, is seen by a witness.

Marvin gets arrested by the police, which puts a dent in Raquel’s plan to get Kanan out of the town. Raquel and Lou-Lou get caught up in a fight, as Raquel claims everything that Lou-Lou owns is hers, including the record label. After being questioned by the police detectives, Jukebox lets Kanan know about himself. The ending of the episode reveals that Howard is still alive.

Though the official plot synopsis has not been revealed yet, we may predict a few things right off the bat. The second season will possibly probe further into the backstory of the titular character. At the same time, the season may start filling the blank spaces in Kanan’s story as it lumbers towards the original series’ storyline. At a future point, the prequel series will join the gap.

While the first season expends more energy to establish the characters, the second season will possibly see Kanan solidifying his ground. Raquel and Lou-Lou will seemingly fall apart, as Lou-Lou wants to steer clear of the drug business. Raquel and her brothers may also end up in jail for a while. Unique may snitch on the party, while Kanan will have to lay low for a while. Moreover, we are yet to hear Howard’s testimony. Therefore, the season will seemingly have the plates full.

