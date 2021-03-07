The critically acclaimed Shonen anime ‘Beastars’ is set in a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. However, the age-old social and cultural divides between the herbivores and carnivores persist in that world. Based on the manga series created by Paru Itagaki, the story follows a young grey wolf named Legoshi and his complex relationship with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on March 11, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Louis is very pleased with how everything is going for the Shishigumi. Ibuki informs him that there are certain issues with the supply of elephant tusks at the Wonder Drug Shop, adding that he thinks that someone is stealing from them. Louis instructs him to look into it. Meanwhile, Legoshi continues to train with Gohin, successfully administering the therapist’s medicines on two carnivores belonging to different species. However, he can’t keep his mind off the inevitable fight with Riz.

Tao pays a visit to Kibi at the hospital. When Kibi asks the black panther to touch his hand, a distraught Tao informs him that he has made a promise to himself that he will never touch another herbivore again. Kibi calmly replies that he has also promised himself that he will not spend the rest of his life being afraid of the carnivores. Tentatively, Tao touches Kibi’s fingers, which move, showing that Kibi has regained movement in his hand. Tao happily starts crying, finally forgiving himself for what he accidentally did.

The Shishigumi captures someone whom they believe to be the thief. However, Louis discovers that his crew has apprehended Legoshi. When they are alone, Legoshi tries to convince Louis to return to school, but Louis reveals that he is now the Shishigumi leader. Before leaving, Legoshi informs Louis that he has found Tem’s killer and has been training to fight him. He once more pleads to Louis to return, stating that he needs the deer’s strength and intelligence before jumping off the building.

At the drama club, Legoshi lashes out at Riz, finally losing his patience with the brown bear’s hypocrisy and façade. Fortunately for him, Pina is there to calm him down. In episode 10, Riz might try to attack both Pina and Legoshi when they are alone.

Read More: Beastars Ending, Explained