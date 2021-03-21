Developed from the critically acclaimed manga series created by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a shounen anime show that uses a society inhabited by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals to explore various facets of human nature and condition. The story revolves around Legoshi, a young grey wolf who falls in love with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. His constant battle against his nature and the cultural and social divide between the carnivores and herbivores provide the show with some of its most important themes. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 12 is set to premiere on March 25, 2021. It will be the final episode of the anime’s second season. It has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Legoshi goes to the forest to gather insects. Later, Gohin tells him that although eating insects isn’t illegal, most people don’t eat them alive. As Legoshi bites into a caterpillar, he starts to hallucinate that he has been visited by the moth version of the creature who urges him to keep living. When he finally wakes up, Legoshi discovers that his fur has grown back. He tells Gohin that this will be a problem as he intends to visit Louis. The Shishigumi will recognize him in his current state. Meanwhile, Riz discovers that his sense of taste has returned.

Legoshi meets Louis at a bar in the Black Market dressed as a woman, exasperating the current Shishigumi leader. Louis learns that Riz is behind Tem’s murder. But when he suggests that Legoshi should go to the police with this information, he discovers that Legoshi and Riz are set to face off against one another on New Year’s Eve. Before he leaves, Legoshi asks Louis to be there for the fight.

When the day finally arrives, Riz comes across Pina as he leaves for the designated spot. Pina unsuccessfully tries to make him confess on camera. Here, it is heavily implied that Riz kills and eats Pina. Elsewhere, Louis tells Ibuki that he will quit the gang. As Riz and Legoshi prepare for the fight, the former goads Legoshi by declaring what he has done to Pina. In episode 12, the fight between Riz and Legoshi might happen. Louis might arrive in time to help Legoshi.

