Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover‘ is currently one of the most popular anime in the world. This shōnen juggernaut revolves around two orphans, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together and share the same dream. They both want to become the Wizard King, the greatest magical authority in their land. The Problem is, Asta possesses no magic whatsoever, while Yuno is a wind magic prodigy. This disparity is almost wiped clean when Asta receives his grimoire, from which he can draw a sword that can nullify magic. The anime is currently in its 4th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover.’

Black Clover Episode 166 Release Date

‘Black Clover’ episode 166, titled ‘Captain: Yami Sukehiro,’ is slated to air on March 2, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 166 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 166 Spoilers

In episode 165, an intruder is spotted in Dante’s office. After the mysterious individual easily defeats the guard who tries to arrest him, it is revealed that he is wearing a Black Clover cape. Meanwhile, Vanica, who had previously put a curse on Loropechika, demands that the Heart Kingdom queen fight her. As Noelle and Mimosa are forced to engage the Dark Disciple Robero, Vanica begins her duel with Loropechika.

As Vanica tells her opponents, none of her Dark Disciples can ever be defeated because she has cursed each of them with immortality. The only way to kill the Dark Disciples is to neutralize them first. When Vanica reveals that the Spade Kingdom is looking to capture Vangeance and Yami, Loropechika realizes that the Spade Kingdom wants to build the Tree of Qliphoth and let the devils travel to the mortal world.

Loropechika utilizes a combination of Mana Zone with Mana Words to reduce Vanica’s powers in half. She also makes Noelle more powerful by helping her get access to the Mermaid Water Armor. For the first time, Loropechika decides to let go of her fears. She comes up with an idea to bring Vanica down. As Loropechika continues to fight Vanica, the latter has no choice but to use Megicula’s powers. Secre arrives right at that moment and puts the devil’s magic inside an eternal prison. In episode 166, the winner of the fight between Yami and Dante might be revealed.

