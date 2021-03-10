Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ is set in a world where everyone and everything has magic, except for the protagonist. However, that doesn’t stop Asta from aspiring to become the Wizard King, the highest magical authority in the Clover Kingdom. He grows up in a church-run orphanage alongside Yuno, a wind magic prodigy. Together, they go to the capital and take the magic knight exam, after which Asta joins the Black Bulls squad while Yuno becomes a member of the Golden Dawn squad. The series follows Asta as he develops as a warrior, despite his shortcomings. The anime premiered on October 3, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Black Clover Episode 168 Release Date

‘Black Clover’ episode 168, titled ‘Stirrings of the Strongest,’ is slated to air on March 16, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 168 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 168 Spoilers

In episode 167, Noelle and Secre helplessly watch as Vanica decides to take Lolopechka back with her to the Spade Kingdom. She tells Noelle that the latter reminds her of a woman she fought in the past, referring to Noelle’s mother. She reveals that the woman fought even more ferociously after Vanica took a child as a hostage. She taunts Noelle by telling her that she hopes Lolopechka’s abduction will serve as a big enough incentive for her to grow stronger and eventually come looking for Vanica. Before she leaves, Vanica declares that she doesn’t need her Dark Disciples any longer and explodes them by detonating the devil power within them.

In the Clover Kingdom, Yami continues to battle Dante and eventually goes beyond his limit, and even that is not enough to defeat Dante, who has access to 80% of his devil power. When Yami asks Asta for help, that is all it takes to encourage the heavily-injured boy to move again and take up his sword. Asta makes a deal with Liebe, the devil inside him, agreeing to give him a part of his body in exchange for some of the devil’s abilities. He and Yami subsequently begin fighting Dante, and Asta eventually takes the Dark Triad member down by slashing him with Yami’s sword.

However, when the Black Bulls members let their guards down, Zenon arrives and abducts an exhausted Yami, taking both him and Vangeance back to the Spade Kingdom. In episode 168, the enigmatic Black Bulls vice-captain might show up at the base and take charge.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time