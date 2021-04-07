Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Musashino, ‘Burning Kabaddi’ or ‘Shakunetsu Kabaddi’ is a sports anime series about Kabaddi, a contact sport that has originated in South Asia and gained considerable popularity beyond the region in recent years. The series follows Noukin High School’s Kabaddi team as they compete against equally resilient and ambitious players representing other schools. The series premiered on Apr 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Burning Kabaddi Episode 2 Release Date

‘Burning Kabaddi’ episode 2,’ titled ‘Men Who Connect,’ is set to release on April 10, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and AT-X. TMS Entertainment Studios developed the series, with Kazuya Ichikawa serving as the primary director and Yuuko Kakihara as the primary writer. Mari Takada designed the characters, and Ken Itou composed the music. Shunya Ohira sang the opening theme, “FIRE BIRD,” and Yuuma Uchida performed the ending theme “Comin’ Back.”

Where to Watch Burning Kabaddi Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day they air in Japan. Ani-One is streaming the episodes on their various VoD platforms. The episodes are not available on their official YouTube channel. They can be watched on Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan; myTV Super in Hong Kong; MeWatch in Singapore; DANET in Vietnam; and Sushiroll in Indonesia.

Burning Kabaddi Episode 2 Spoilers

The pilot episode, titled ‘What is Kabaddi?’, appropriately gives a crash course for the audience members who are uninitiated in the sport. The show first introduces Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a first-year student at Noukin High. Despite being a prodigiously gifted athlete, this former soccer player has decided to quit sports altogether. Instead, he has decided to work on his live streaming channel. One day, a fellow first-year named Souma Azemichi invites him to come and watch the Kabaddi team. Tatsuya reluctantly agrees as he cannot go back to live streaming while Souma is there.

Souma takes Tatsuya to the school’s old gym, where he meets three other team members, Kyouhei Misumi, Shinji Date, and vice-captain Kei Iura. It is revealed that Kei knows about Tatsuya’s live-streaming channel and nonchalantly threatens him to make the information public if he doesn’t play with them at least once. Later, he promises Tatsuya that he will help him gain thousands of subscribers for his live-streaming channel if Tatsuya defeats Souma in a one-on-one match. As Tatsuya loses, he has no choice now but to join the team. The episode ends as Kei calls the team captain to inform him about the latest development. In episode 2, the team might recruit other members. One of the rival teams might make their first anime appearance. Tatsuya might start to develop a genuine love for the sport.

