Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, ‘Edens Zero’ is a space fantasy anime show. While creating the manga series, Mashima reused certain elements from arguably his most popular work, ‘Fairy Tail,’ including character designs, motivations behind their actions, and Happy’s appearance as one of the primary members of the cast. The story is set in a universe fragmented into smaller variations called cosmoses, each of which is brimming with humans, aliens, and robots. The protagonist is Shiki Granbell, a human child who grows up in the theme park planet Granbell and later embarks on an incredible adventure to find the legendary goddess Mother, just like his adoptive grandfather, the robotic Demon King Ziggy, has done before him.

The first two episodes of ‘Edens Zero’ were screened online in advance on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the pilot episode of the anime show.

Edens Zero Episode 1 Release Date

‘Edens Zero’ episode 1, titled ‘Into the Sky Where Cherry Blossoms Flutter,’ is set to premiere on April 11, 2021, on Nippon TV. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Shinji Ishihara serving as the primary director, Yuji Suzuki as the assistant director, and Mitsutaka Hirota as the primary scriptwriter. Yoshihisa Hirano composed the music, while Shunya Kikuchi designed the characters. Takanori Nishikawa sang the opening theme, “Eden Through the Rough,” and CHiCO with HoneyWorks sang the ending theme, “Bouken no VLOG.”

Where to Stream Edens Zero Season 1 Online?

Viewers can stream ‘Edens Zero’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Netflix.

Edens Zero Episode 1 Spoilers

In the series premiere, Ziggy might bring Shiki to Planet Granbell, and the latter might grow up there, considering all robot inhabitants as his friends. Rebecca Bluegarden, an aspiring influencer and content creator on B-Cube (a cosmic video-sharing site), might arrive on Granbell with Happy and meet Shiki. They might encounter a sudden robotic uprising, which Shiki might think is caused by a virus. It might be revealed that the robots are pretending to be murderous to make Shiki leave the planet, as they do not want him to be there when they all inevitably shut down.

Shiki might leave Granbell with Rebecca and Happy, not realizing the last act of kindness that the robots have done for him. he might see a grand mechanized dragon up close for the first time in his life. He might decide to follow in Ziggy’s footsteps and begin searching for Mother.

