Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. The story revolves around various members of the affluent Souma family and their individual relationships with Tooru Honda, a girl that brings unequivocal changes to their lives. Some of the Soumas have the Zodiac curse, which turns them into one of the Chinese zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 10, titled ‘I Just Love Her,’ is set to premiere on June 8, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, as Yuki goes to look for Kyo, Akito arrives with the knife she just stabbed Kureno. She holds Tooru responsible for all her misery and suffering, accusing the other girl of taking everyone away from her. In response, Tooru once again demonstrates her remarkable ability to empathize. Even when Akito injures her with the knife, Tooru responds with her limitless compassion. Akito tries to run away, claiming that she can’t live in a world full of strangers, but Tooru catches up to her and offers her friendship. Suddenly, there is a landslide, and Tooru falls several meters below.

Meanwhile, Yuki has failed to find Kyo and runs into Shigure. They hear Akito’s screams for help and find her. Shigure manages to calm her down enough to tell them what has happened to both Tooru and Kureno. Yuki rushes toward where Tooru is, while Shigure takes Akito to his home. Kyo, who has also heard Akito’s screams, comes to the house and learns about Tooru’s fall. Terrified of losing her forever, he, too, rushes to the spot.

Both Kureno and Tooru get admitted into Souma General Hospital and survive their injuries. Likely for the first time in her life, Akito feels guilty for something she has done and visits them. In episode 10, after Kureno’s release from the hospital, he might finally let himself move away from Akito. Arisa might help him with that. Kyo will likely accept his feelings for Tooru and verbalize them.

