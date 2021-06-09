Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. It follows Tooru Honda, a young orphan girl who moves in with her classmates Yuki Souma and his older cousin Shigure. She later meets another cousin, Kyo, and learns that certain members of the Souma family are born with the Zodiac curse, which turns them into one of the Chinese zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex.

The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Goodbye,’ is set to premiere on June 15, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Arisa and Saki visit Tooru at the hospital, where they run into Akito and learn what actually happened. Afterward, Arisa goes to see Kureno. When she finds out that he is leaving Akito and moving away, she tells him that she will go with him wherever he goes. Meanwhile, Kyo hasn’t gone to see Tooru yet at the hospital. Shigure, Haru, and Yuki realize that Kyo is in his room, and Yuki goes to confront him. He finds the other boy packing his belongings and asks if he is running away. Kyo claims that it would be best if he stays away from Tooru and tells Yuki that he admires him.

This infuriates Yuki, and he starts hitting Kyo, revealing through tears and anger that he admires him as well. He tells Kyo something that he hasn’t realized: he (Kyo) makes Tooru happy. Kyo subsequently leaves to visit Tooru at the hospital. But he first goes to see his father, who seems to be struggling to hold on to his sanity. Kyo tells the older man that he loves someone and intends to be happy from now on. Meanwhile, Akito decides to tear down the cell where Kyo was supposed to be kept. Yuki receives a call from Machi asking him to meet her.

Kyo and Tooru see each other as she comes out of the hospital. Likely feeling embarrassed about their last conversation, Tooru runs, with Kyo pursuing her and asking her to stop. In episode 11, more Soumas will likely be freed of the Zodiac curses. During their meeting, Machi and Yuki might exchange gifts, and the former might confess her feelings for Yuki.

Read More: Anime Like Fruits Basket