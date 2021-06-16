Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. The story revolves around Tooru Honda, a young orphan girl, and her relationships with various members of the wealthy Souma family, many of whom have the Zodiac curse, which turns them into one of the Chinese zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex.

The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 12, titled ‘You Fought Well,’ is set to premiere on June 22, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Tooru runs as soon as she sees Kyo, later reflecting that her legs reacted even before her mind could process Kyo’s presence. She keeps thinking that her running away will disappoint Kyo, a reference to a conversation between them before the accident, and so she has to stop. Eventually, she does, and Kyo catches up to her. Acknowledging that he has been selfish and didn’t consider her feelings, he confesses his love and kisses her. He then asks her if he can hug her and starts to go down the road of despair once again, but Tooru is there to remind him that she loves and accepts him for who he is.

When she tells him that love is invincible, Kyo himself starts feeling invincible and discards the notions of inferiority and shame. And then he takes her into his arms, and they discover that his curse has broken. Meanwhile, at the Souma household, Akito feels the connection break and says goodbye. She recounts her visit to Tooru at the hospital. Although Akito thinks that she doesn’t deserve forgiveness, Tooru’s immense compassion once more shines bright and helps her empathize with her former tormentor. The episode then goes back in time and gives the original story of the Zodiac.

After Kyo’s curse breaks, it seems to act as a trigger, and the rest are freed as well. Episode 12 might show that although others seem to have forgiven Akito for her past actions, Rin hasn’t. Meanwhile, Akito might unsuccessfully try to make amends with her mother.

