Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural slice-of-life romance anime series. It tells the story of a kind and compassionate orphan girl named Tooru Honda, who discovers that Yuki Souma, a popular boy from her school, and several other members of his family transform into animals representing the Chinese Zodiacs whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. This is due to an ancient and dark curse. Tooru subsequently starts living with the Zodiacs and promises them that she will help them break the curse.

The series premiered on April 6, 2016. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 3, titled ‘I Hope It Snows Soon,’ is set to premiere on April 20, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of the episodes of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 2 begins with a flashback to Shigure and Akito’s younger days. When Akito asks Shigure if he loves her, he replies that he does, calling it an unwavering truth. In the present time, Akito continues to live with Kureno, keeping him close to her to hide from the other Zodiacs that his curse has been broken. With the graduation ceremony just around the corner, Tooru’s class has been tasked with making the paper flowers. Some girls from other classes steal the ones Yuki and Kyou made. Arisa leads the class’ effort to convince the girls to make replacement flowers forcefully.

Tooru tries to tell the other Zodiacs that Kureno is free of the curse but ultimately doesn’t. However, it is revealed that Shigure had a hunch about it. He and Kureno converse over the phone, with Kureno trying to convince the other man unsuccessfully not to cut Akito out of his life.

Later, Akito and Shigure meet. Shigure reveals that he slept with her mother only as revenge for her sexual relationship with Kureno. Akito is stunned, realizing that Shigure blames her for what happened. She still ardently believes that she can do anything with the Zodiacs because they belong to her. As Shigure is about to leave, she kisses him, making him remark that although she tries to hide her femininity, she always uses it as a weapon against him. The episode ends as they make love.

In episode 3, Kureno’s secret might become known to more Zodiacs as Shigure has received his confirmation. Akito might go back to Kureno as she is not yet ready to give him up. Tooru might gather enough courage to tell Kyou about what she has learned from Kureno. Yuki and Machi might grow even closer.

