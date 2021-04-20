Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural slice-of-life romance anime show. The 2019 rendition is the second adaptation of the source material. The first came out in 2001 and was quite popular in its time. The show revolves around a kind and compassionate orphan girl named Tooru Honda, who starts living with her classmate Suki Souma and his cousin Shigure, and soon learns that some members of their family carry the Zodiac curse, which transforms them into one of the Zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. Tooru subsequently vows that she will help the Soumas lift their curse.

The series premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 4, titled ‘I’m … Home,’ is set to premiere on April 27, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of the episodes of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

In episode 3, Machi’s aversion to everything undisturbed and perfect manifests in her throwing away a box of chalk. At the student council room, the members speak about the upcoming graduation, and some of them continue to tease Naohito Sakuragi about his height. Some of Machi’s classmates start gossiping about the latest rumor about her in Yuki’s presence and with Kakeru in the other room.

Later, Kakeru takes Yuki to the apartment where Machi lives alone. It’s messy, and the glass on the window is cracked. A deeply embarrassed Machi can’t stop the boys as they clean her room. Afterward, when Kakeru has gone downstairs with the trash bags, she asks Yuki why he is there, wondering if he wants to know the truth about whether she really killed her younger brother. Yuki correctly surmises that Machi has problems with everything perfect and proper.

A dam of repressed memories seems to break, and everything pours of Machi. In a bid to secure the family succession for her child, Machi’s mother pushed her to be the best in everything. Initially, Machi tried to live up to the expectations. However, her parents threw her out after accusing her of attempting to kill her brother when she was simply putting a blanket on him.

Later, at school, Yuki meets up with Motoko, the president of his fan club. Motoko is not necessarily there to confess her love for him but to thank him because his presence at the school is one of the reasons that her time there has been wonderful. Naohito, who always had a crush on Motoko, gets to say his goodbye to her.

In the final moments of the episode, Machi starts fidgeting when another box of chalk is placed in front of her but stops when Yuki breaks one of the chalks in half. Episode 4 might focus on Yuki’s relationship with his family and show further development in his romance with Machi. He might decide to leave Shigure’s house and move into an apartment of his own. The Soumas might begin optimistically, hoping for a life beyond the curse.

