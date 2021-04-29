Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural slice-of-life romance anime show. It tells the story of an orphan homeless girl named Tooru Honda, who begins living with her classmate Yuki Souma and his cousin Shigure. She learns that some members of the Souma family, including Yuki and Shigure, are cursed to turn into the Chinese Zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. She also meets Kyo, who transforms into a cat, the animal not among the Zodiacs, but only because the rat tricks him. Understanding the extent of the mystical world she finds herself in, Tooru decides to help the Zodiacs break their curse.

The series premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 5, titled ‘I Mean … You Know, Right?’, is set to premiere on May 4, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of the episodes of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Akito shows Kureno the box that contains her father’s remains. With his sister Hinata’s presence in his life. Hiro finally gathers the courage to tell both Haru and Kisa that Isuzu was once pushed from the window by Akito. Meanwhile, Kureno rescues Isuzu from Akito’s captivity and sends her to a hospital. Haru arrives at the Souma compound seeking vengeance and nearly punches Akito. As he leaves, Akito tries to stop her, making Haru state that he will kill her and then kill himself if she ever speaks to him again.

Before Haru’s departure, Kureno advises him never to return. In a flashback scene, it is revealed that Ren falsely promised Isuzu that she knew how to break the curse. In exchange, she wanted the box with her husband’s remains, but Isuzu failed and was captured by Akito. She has faced relentless torture since then.

Eventually, Haru finds Isuzu. Initially, she thinks it’s all a dream until Haru wakes her up, making her realize that she is finally home. In episode 5, Tooru might have to assess her true feelings for Kyo as she faces the possibility of losing him forever. She might admit that Kyo is her reason for resolutely wanting to break the curse.

