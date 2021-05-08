Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural slice-of-life romance anime show. It revolves around an orphan girl named Tooru Honda, who begins living with her classmate Yuki Souma and his cousin Shigure. Soon, she discovers that some members of the Souma family, including Yuki and Shigure, are afflicted by a curse that turns them into various Zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. Tooru meets Kyo Souma, who carries the curse of the Cat, and gradually falls in love with him and becomes determined to free him and other Soumas from their curses.

The series premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 6, titled ‘It Was So Foolish,’ is set to premiere on May 11, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Ayame asks Mine whether she would leave him if he remained cursed forever. Mine replies that she is the one who will decide what makes her happy, adding that she is not going anywhere. Meanwhile, Mayuko tells Hatori that she wants to take a trip. It seems like Hatori wants to say something to her but ultimately doesn’t. Yuki tries to tell Machi that he isn’t completely human, but others come into the student council room before he can.

In a short period, Momiji has grown a lot. He warns Kyo to be honest about his feelings for Tooru, or someone like himself will take her away from him. It is revealed that Momiji’s curse has broken. He subsequently leaves Akito, claiming that he will find his happiness. He visits his mother, who smiles at him for the first time in his life and asks him to take care. In episode 6, how the animosity started between Akito and her mother might be shown. They might learn something new about Akito’s late father, Akira. Akito might attack her mother. Hiro will likely become free of his curse in the next episode.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time