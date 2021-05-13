Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime show. It tells the story of an orphan girl named Tooru Honda, who starts living with her classmate Yuki Souma and his cousin Shigure. Soon after, she meets Kyo, another member of the Souma family. She learns several members of that family carry a curse that turns them into one of the Zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. In the course of the series, she falls in love with Kyo and decides to free him and others of the curse.

The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 7, titled ‘That’s Right, It’s Empty,’ is set to premiere on May 18, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, during her reunion with Tooru and others, Isuzu finally realizes how kind the other girl is. She later learns from Shigure that Ren was lying to her when the older woman told her she knew how to break the curse. He then reveals that the curse is breaking on its own. Hatsuharu tells the other Zodiacs that he found Isuzu in the prison where Kyo will eventually be going.

Kyo tells Tooru that he can’t accompany her to her mother’s grave on the anniversary of her death but later visits on his own. Tooru’s grandfather is there. Kyo learns from him the troubling childhood that Tooru endured. When she was young, she didn’t look much like her father, and following his death, her relatives started speculating whether she is his daughter.

Meanwhile, asked if she pities Kyo, Tooru reveals that she often feels that she wants to break the curse just for him. Later, Tooru reveals that her mother, Kyoko, became deeply depressed after Tooru’s father, Katsuya, died. As a child, Tooru pretended that her father was a terrible man to protect her mother. Kyo comforts her but goes into shock after remembering that he was there when Kyoko died. Her last words to him were that she would never forgive him.

In episode 7, Akito might decide to kill her mother but doesn’t go through with it when she discovers that Hiro has been freed of his curse as well. This might drive Akito into a mental breakdown. Ren will likely find out that the box she has been obsessing over all these years is empty.

