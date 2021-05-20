Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. The show follows an orphan girl named Tooru Honda, who starts living with her classmate Yuki Souma and his cousin Shigure. Later, she meets Kyo, another member of the Souma family. She soon learns that some of the Soumas carry the Zodiac curse, which turns them into Zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. After falling in love with Kyo, Tooru decides to free him and others from the curse.

The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 8, titled ‘I’m Disappointed in You,’ is set to premiere on May 25, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Kyo dreams of Kyoko and his own mother. The latter tells him that he must remain inside the house with her; otherwise, bad things will continue to happen. When he sees Tooru lying on the floor, he wakes up terrified. Ren unsuccessfully tries to convince Shigure that the mysterious box that Akito has belongs to her. She later comes to Akito’s room with a knife in hand and takes the box. However, when she opens the box, she discovers that it’s empty. It is revealed that after Akira’s death, one of the maids gave the box to Akito, claiming that it contains Akira’s soul. Akito half-believed this until she opened it.

It was always Akito who has carried a part of her father within herself and not just for the world, but Ren in particular. Akira always knew he wouldn’t live long. With Akito, he wanted to show Ren their relationship was special. So, it’s incredibly ironic that Ren spent all these years being envious of Akito for her bond with her father. As Akito approaches Ren with the knife, she feels another rope snapping. This time, the curse breaks for Hiro, who takes his infant sister in his arms.

The episode ends as a deranged Akito stabs Kureno. In episode 8, Kureno might be hospitalized, where Arisa might come to visit him. Kyo will likely continue struggling with accepting his impending fate and his love for Tooru. He might even tell Tooru the truth about Kyoko’s death.

