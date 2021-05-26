Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya, ‘Fruits Basket’ is a supernatural romance anime. It revolves around an orphan girl named Tooru Honda and her relationship with various members of the Souma family, who carry the Zodiac curse. Because of the curse, they transform into various zodiac animals whenever they are agitated, emotional, or hugged by a member of the opposite sex. The anime premiered on April 6, 2019. ‘Fruits Baskets’ season 3 or ‘Fruits Basket: The Final’ formally premiered on April 6, 2021, in Japan and other parts of the world. However, season 3 episode 1 was pre-screened in Japan on March 13, 2021, and on Funimation on March 19, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘What’s Your Name?’, is set to premiere on June 1, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be broadcast at various times on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, and AT-X. Studio TMS Entertainment (‘Dr. Stone’) developed the anime in collaboration with its subsidiary 8PAN. Yoshihide Ibata directed the third and final season of ‘Fruits Basket,’ with Taku Kishimoto serving as the main scriptwriter. Yuu Shindou designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the music. WARPs UP performed the opening theme, “Pleasure,” while GENIC performed the ending theme, “Haru Urara.”

Where to Watch Fruits Basket Season 3 Online?

Funimation’s subscribers can watch the dubbed version of ‘Fruits Basket’ season 3 on the platform on the same day they air in Japan. Viewers can catch season 3 on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. AnimeLab streams the episodes for its viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Scandinavian viewers will be able to watch the episodes on Wakanim with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Episodes with German, French, and Russian subtitles will also be available on Wakanim. Episodes with Portuguese and Spanish subtitles are set to be available on Funimation. The English dubbed and subbed versions of ‘Fruits Basket’ Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.

Fruits Basket Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Kyo directly asks Tooru if she loves him. She doesn’t verbally answer, but her silence is loud enough to let him know that he is right. Trapped in incredulous resignation and self-hate, Kyo tries to tell Tooru why she should despise him. He reveals to her that he knew her mother when he was a child. Kyoko was one of the first few people who were kind to him. in time, they developed a close bond. Kyoko even once showed him a picture of Tooru. One day, when Kyo came to see Kyoko, he found that she couldn’t find Tooru. He subsequently spent a long time looking for the young girl but couldn’t find her. Eventually, Kyoko came and informed him that Tooru had been found.

When he learned that Yuki found Tooru, he lashed out at Kyoko and ran away. He never went back to see her again. Several years later, Kyo spotted Kyoko on a crosswalk. He saw a driver has lost control of their car, and it was heading his way. He could have pulled Kyoko back from its path but didn’t, fearing that it would trigger his transformation. He carried all that overwhelming guilt on his shoulders for some time until he decided to dump it all on Yuki.

After hearing Kyo’s confession, Tooru declares her feelings haven’t changed. Kyo runs, with Yuki pursuing him. Meanwhile, Akito shows up with the knife she just used to stab Kureno. In episode 9, Akito might attack Tooru, believing the latter to be responsible for the broken curses. Seeing Tooru’s condition, Kyo might finally accept his feelings for her.

