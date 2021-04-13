Developed from a light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ Or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a slice-of-life romantic comedy anime show. It follows 26-year-old Japanese salaryman Yoshida, who gets rejected by Airi Gotou, his crush of several years and boss at his workplace. While returning home thoroughly inebriated, Yoshida finds a teenage girl named Sayu Ogiwara sitting alone under a telephone pole. The following morning, he learns that he has agreed to let her stay with him if she cooks miso soup for him every day. Now sober and calm, Yoshida lets her stay in exchange for helping him around the house.

The anime premiered on April 5, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Hige wo Soru Episode 3 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 3, titled ‘Living Together,’ is set to release on April 19, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Yoshida takes Sayu out on a shopping trip to buy her cosmetics, but when he tries to get her a phone, she vehemently says that she doesn’t need one. Yoshida realizes that the things she says and how she smiles in these instances are not particularly genuine. Later, back in their apartment, he tells her to be herself when she does it again. After some hesitation, Sayu tells him that he is the nicest person she has ever met, making him remind her what he told her earlier: to raise her standards. He adds that she is nice herself as she takes care of the household chores.

At work, Mishima, one of Yoshida’s subordinates, makes some mistakes while finishing a project they are part of. When she learns that Yoshida might be removed from the project for her mistakes, she spends extra hours working that evening fixing them. Airi thinks that Yoshida has started dating Mishima after she rejected him. She later asks him out on a dinner and confronts him about it, explaining that it bothers her that he has moved on so fast after telling her that he likes her. Yoshida assures her there isn’t anything between him and Mishima but is disappointed as he has hoped something more would come of this dinner.

Yoshida later gives Sayu the phone he purchased for her earlier. He reflects that her smile seems genuine this time, but he still doesn’t understand teenage girls. In episode 3, Yoshida and Sayu might start settling into their new living arrangement. He might go on a business trip, leaving her alone at their home for the first time since she has moved in. Sayu might meet Airi for the first time, and the two might have an antagonistic relationship in the beginning.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time