Based on a light novel series written by Shimesaba and illustrated by booota, ‘Hige wo Soru. Soshite Joshikousei wo Hirou.’ Or ‘Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took In a High School Runaway’ or simply ‘Higehiro’ is a slice-of-life romantic comedy anime show. It revolves around Sayu Ogiwara, a high school student who runs away from home and meets Yoshida, an inebriated salaryman in his mid-20s. Earlier that evening, Airi Gotou, Yoshida’s longtime crush and colleague, rejected his confession. He lets Sayu stay with him under the condition that she will make him miso soup every day.

Shimesaba started publishing the ‘Hige wo Soru’ web novel series in March 2017. The first issue of the light novel series came out in February 2018. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko, the light novels’ publisher, revealed an anime adaptation had been greenlighted in December 2019. Here is everything you need to know about its pilot episode.

Hige wo Soru Episode 1 Release Date

‘Hige wo Soru’ episode 1, titled ‘High School Girl Under a Telephone Pole,’ is set to release on April 5, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Project No.9 (‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’) developed the series, with Dream Shift serving as the producer. Manabu Kamikita helmed the directorial team, while Hitomi Mieno led the writing staff. Takayuki Noguchi designed the characters, and Tomoki Kikuya composed the music. DIALOGUE+ sang the opening theme, “Omoide Shiritori,” and Kaori Ishihara sang the ending theme, “Plastic Smile.”

Where to Watch Hige wo Soru Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Southeast Asia can catch episodes of ‘Hige wo Soru’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the same day they air in Japan. For the Southeast Asian and South Asian viewers, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and several of its subsidiaries are set to simulcast the episodes.

Hige wo Soru Episode 1 Spoilers

The episode might begin by showing Yoshida’s history at the company he currently works for. It might depict how he joined four years earlier and has been a diligent worker since then, often doing overtime and even shouldering others’ responsibilities. The episode might show how in the course of his tenure at the company, he has developed romantic feelings for Airi, a beautiful and pragmatic woman who works with him. Yoshida, who has always been a reserved gentleman and rarely voices his emotions, might finally garner enough courage to speak to Airi about his feelings. He might be rejected and then get drunk enough to drown his sorrows.

On his way back home, he might find Sayu sitting under a telephone pole. After he learns that she has run away from her home, he might allow her to stay with him if she cooks miso soup for him every day. However, the following morning, when the alcohol’s effects have worn off, he might come to regret the decision. He might still let her stay despite this and without asking for anything in return except that she helps him with housework.

The episode might also depict how Sayu has ended up in her current predicament and the things she has done to survive since then, including seducing older men. This is why her encounter with Yoshida might prove to be a remarkably unique experience for her, as he is the first man to show her common decency.

