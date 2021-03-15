‘Horimiya’ was originally developed as a shonen web manga ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun’ by writer and illustrator Hiroki Adachi, more known by the pseudonym Hero. After Daisuke Hagiwara came on board to adapt it for manga serialization, it was renamed ‘Horimiya.’ The story revolves around popular and capable Kyoko Hori and shy and reclusive Izumi Miyamura, who discover that they have quite a few things in common beyond the superficial differences. On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 11 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 11, titled ‘It May Seem Like Hate,’ is slated to release on March 21, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan. Funimation began airing the English dubbed versions of the episodes on February 6, 2021.

Horimiya Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Kyoko feels insecure about Izumi’s growing relationships with the boys around him and makes him promise that if he ever falls in love with someone else, that person will be a girl. The following day, Izumi tells Toru, Kakeru, and Shu that he has to stay away from them.

As the winter is in its last leg, there is an extra bite to the cold. Like in episode 7, certain characters’ names are used to develop the story in episode 10. Yuki (雪) means in the snow in Japanese, whereas sakura (桜) translates to cherry blossoms. While shopping with her older sister, Yuki runs into Akane, who finally has gotten himself a pair of glasses. When it is revealed that Yuki turned Akane down, her older sister can’t believe it.

The school is abuzz with the rumors that Toru and Yuki are dating. Sakura overhears and asks Yuki about it. Yuki confirms that they are, even though she is still struggling with her genuine feelings for Toru and the lies she keeps telling people around her. She thinks that they should have stopped pretending to be in a relationship immediately after she rejected Akane. Yuki later meets Remi at a restaurant and admits that she doesn’t know why she lied to Sakura. Remi tells her that she will keep quiet about the lie if Yuki admits that she has a crush on Toru. Although her confession isn’t shown on screen, it is heavily implied that she does speak about her feelings for Toru.

Yuki subsequently stops going to school. A few days pass, and Kyoko, Izumi, and Toru start to wonder why their friend has been absent for almost a week. At the Yoshikawa household, Yuki’s sister implores Yuki to verbalize what she wants. Yuki eventually goes back to school after Toru sends her a text saying that Sakura has told him that she likes him. Yuki and Toru speak on the school’s rooftop as the winter weather turns their breaths into mists. Toru reveals that Sakura also told him that she didn’t need an answer. Sakura thought that he and Yuki were dating and wanted to tell him how she felt.

Yuki reflects that she doesn’t have Sakura’s courage and compares Sakura to the warmth of cherry blossoms of the spring and herself to the cold, muddy snow. When she says that nobody likes snow in late winter, and everyone waits for it to melt in the spring, Toru retorts that the snow doesn’t melt because of cherry blossoms but because it wants to. Despite the convoluted metaphor, Yuki suddenly becomes happy hearing his words. The episode ends as Sakura breaks down crying after she sees Toru and Yuki leaving the school together. Episode 12 might focus on how complex the relationship between Kyoko and Izumi has become.

Read More: Best Romance Anime of all Time