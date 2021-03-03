‘Horimiya’ is a romance anime that follows the developing romance between its two lead characters, Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. At first glance, they seem to have vastly different personalities. Kyoko is pretty and popular at school, while Izumi is generally regarded as an otaku. But after a chance encounter outside school, they realize that they both hide their true selves from their classmates. On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 9 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 9, titled ‘It’s Hard, but Not Impossible,’ is slated to release on March 7, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, the focus of the show temporarily shifts towards the supporting characters. Izumi dreams that he is visiting his younger self and telling the profoundly lonely and depressed boy to hold on a little longer and that things will get better. Elsewhere, Remi recalls how she fell in love with the weak but kind and wonderful student council president. Kakeru’s parents have a big library at home. It all started between them, with Kakeru sharing books with Remi.

Meanwhile, Kyoko has noticed how assertive and physical Izumi can be around Shindo and Honoka and wonders why he is mild and well-mannered around her. When Izumi asks her if she wants him to be loud and bold when he is with her, she says that it might be “kinda hot.” Izumi subsequently tries it out at school, with hilarious consequences.

A student from Remi’s class, named Akane Yanagi, asks Yuki out. With Toru’s help, she rejects Akane, believing him to be too good-looking for her. Yuki discovers that Akane has poor eyesight and initially thinks that he probably wanted to ask Kyoko out. When she tells Akane this, he assures her that he didn’t make a mistake. Episode 9 might focus on the upcoming sports festival.

