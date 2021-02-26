Based on a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega, ‘Hortensia Saga’ is a traditional fantasy anime that revolves around two main characters, Knight Alfred Albert and Princess Mariel D’Hortensia. Both of their fathers perish on a fateful night when the tributary kingdom of Camellia revolts against Hortensia. Alfred’s uncle Maurice subsequently brings Mariel to the House of Albert’s ancestral land and hides her as Alfred’s squire Mariyus Casteledo. Alfred happily welcomes the disguised princess into his home, not realizing who she truly is. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hortensia Saga Episode 9 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 9, titled ‘The Witch ~ A Trial into the Past~,’ is set to premiere on March 4, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Mariel has a nightmare in which she helplessly watches as Rugis in his werewolf form kills her younger brother. After she wakes up, she blames herself for Alfred and Deflotte’s imprisonment and dreads the retaliatory actions that the Church will inevitably take against the people of Albert for their lord’s disobedience. Didier visits her cell and unlocks a memory in her mind that shows her father trying to bring back his wife from the dead. According to Didier, the former king’s action is the root cause of Hortensia’s current misery.

Alfred and Deflotte escape their captors with Maurice and Kuu’s help and head to where Mariel is kept before her execution. They arrive in time to save her from hanging. As Alfred makes his way through the ecclesiastical knights to Mariel, Didier shows up, and even the combined strength of Alfred and Deflotte proves to be no match against the Black Knight. This is when reinforcement arrives with Maurice, Beltran De Boske, and Adelheid leading the charge. The Church forces are easily defeated, and Didier has no choice but to retreat.

Later, in front of his father’s grave, Alfred swears allegiance to Mariel. In episode 9, the rebel forces under Mariel might grow even stronger. The heroes might discover the real cause of the petridermic plague.

