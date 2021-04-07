Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime series. It revolves around a socially reclusive gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who gets pulled into an alternate world similar to his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie.’ He realizes that he now looks like his character inside the game. He meets pantherian Rem and the elf Shera and discovers that they are the ones who have summoned him into this world to be their servant. However, the spell has backfired, and they end up with collars around their necks.

Realizing that he might have to stay for a while in this new world, Yukiya gives himself a new name, Diablo. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. It gained considerable recognition for its willingness to address issues like social anxiety and childhood trauma. It was revealed on April 8, 2020, that season 2 has been greenlighted. Here is everything you need to know about the pilot of the sophomore season.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 1, titled ‘Great Priest,’ is set to premiere on April 9, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Funimation subscribers can catch the English dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 on the platform. Crunchyroll is set to stream episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Scandinavian viewers can watch the show on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Klem snaps after seeing Rem wounded and transforms into the demon lord Krebskrum. It takes all of Diablo’s power to contain her until a revived Rem manages to convince the Demon Lord to change back to a young girl. Outside the city, the army of the Fallen leave when they realize what has happened, but not before grievously wounding Edelgard. Later in the night, Alicia takes Shera as a hostage and asks Klem to heal Edelgard. With Diablo’s permission, she does so.

Afterward, Rem forgives Alicia, and Diablo makes her realize that there is more to life than fulfilling other people’s wishes. The episode ends as peace returns to the city. In the second season premiere, Lumachina might encounter certain issues while trying to reform the church, and she might ask Diablo for help. Alicia might begin pursuing a career as a healer. Diablo and the girls might visit the capital and receive a quest from the king.

Read More: Anime like How Not to Summon A Demon Lord