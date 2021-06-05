‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ is a fantasy isekai anime that tells the story of a Japanese hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who gets summoned into the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie.’ The summoners, the pantherian Rem and the elf Shera, intended to have Takuma as their slave, but because of a magical item he possesses, they are the ones who find themselves with collars around their necks. To deal with his social anxiety issues, Takuma decides to pretend as his in-game character, the Demon Lord Diablo, while conversing with other people.

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 10, titled ‘Pretend God,’ is set to premiere on June 11, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Vishos orders Lumachina’s execution, but even after hearing that, the Head Priest wishes that God might have mercy on the Head Cardinal’s soul. Vishos sends her away and internally declares that God will soon be under his control. While Diablo and the group have the power to easily escape from their cell, Diablo decides not to because Lumachina requested it. Meanwhile, a remorseful Horn cries into a Holy Grail that she took from Diablo’s dungeon. Her tears trigger the grail and the goddess Babylon appears before her.

When Babylon’s efforts to boost Horn’s powers don’t work, the latter puts on Diablo’s collar and immediately ascends to level 80. During her subsequent raid at the floating church, Horn learns that she has gained the power to convince anyone to do anything with her cuteness. However, when a paladin proves too powerful for her, Diablo finally breaks out of the prison and attacks that paladin. He realizes how wrong he has been for not acting sooner. His hope to present himself as a villain opposing the Head Priest is dashed when Lumachina, believing him to be both God and the Demon Lord, declares that she accepts whatever punishment Diablo has in mind for her and the people.

The episode ends with Vishos releasing the God of Destruction Europa to destroy his enemies. In episode 10, Diablo will likely beat Europa and then help Lumachina bring order to the Church. Diablo and the adventurers might learn about Babylon from Horn.

