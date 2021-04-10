Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime series. It tells the story of a socially reclusive gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who gets transported into an alternate world that looks exactly like his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie.’ He also discovers that he now looks like his in-game character. Having been a hikikomori for most of his life, he doesn’t know how to have a regular conversation with others, especially women. So, he starts acting like his character in ‘Cross Reverie,’ Demon Lord Diablo.

He meets pantherian Rem and the elf Shera and discovers that they are the ones who have summoned him into this world to be their servant. However, the spell has backfired, and they have ended up with collars around their necks. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 2, titled ‘Head Paladin,’ is set to premiere on April 16, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Funimation subscribers can catch the English dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 on the platform. Crunchyroll is set to stream episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Scandinavian viewers can watch the show on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season 2 premiere, while testing Flight Magic, Diablo spots a large magical discharge at a distance. When he gets there, he prevents a paladin named Gewalt from accosting Lumachina Weselia, the high priest of the divine beings. The latter comes to believe that Diablo is her god, who has come down from his abode to protect her. Diablo easily defeats Gewalt and takes Lumachina back to the town.

The first meeting between Lumachina and Klem, and Edelgard does not go well. Being the representatives of the opposing forces in the world, they nearly start fighting the moment they meet, and Diablo has to step in forcefully. It is revealed the church officials have decided to kill Lumachina, their spiritual leader, because she spoke out against corruption. Although Diablo is reluctant to take on the church, the most powerful religious order in the world, he agrees to escort Lumachina to Zircon Tower, where the legendary paladin Batutta resides. In episode 2, Diablo might confront Batutta and realize exactly what kind of man the latter is. Lumachina might learn that Tria is still alive. Diablo might find the entrance to his dungeon, which is located somewhere around Zircon Tower.

