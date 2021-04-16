Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime show. It revolves around the hikikomori gamer Takuma Sakamoto who one day finds himself inside his most favorite MMORPG, Cross Reverie. He also discovers that he now looks like his character. He meets the pantherian Rem and the elf Shera, who declare that they are the ones who summoned him to make him their slave. However, because of a magic ring that the protagonist has, the spell backfires, and Rem and Shera now have collars around their necks.

Having been a recluse all his life, Takuma doesn’t know how to interact with people, especially women, so he starts using his ‘Cross Reverie’ personality, the Demon Lord Diablo. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 3, titled ‘Corrupt Ritual,’ is set to premiere on April 23, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Diablo and the girls arrive at Zircon Tower City on a sand vessel. When they step into the city, they immediately realize that something is terribly wrong there. Diablo meets Horn, a young lockpicker, and learns that his dungeon has been discovered. Fortunately, no one has made it beyond level 3 yet. The adventurers get into an argument with a Paladin brigade member, local goons who serve under the Paladins. When the goon tries to attack Lumachina, Diablo uses his magic to defeat him. Lumachina subsequently heals a child suffering from the Death Knell disease.

Suddenly, a massive sand whale is spotted rushing toward the city. Diablo uses Multiplex Magic to stop the monster in its tracks. But even the powerful spell doesn’t seem to be enough to kill the monster. This is when Batutta arrives and hits the monster with a long-range attack with martial art, Seven Star Blast. Fanis Laminitus, the city’s feudal leader, hits the monster with a bullet from her magi gun, forcing it to retreat. After a tense standoff, Fanis threatens Lumachina and leaves.

Batutta apologizes to Lumachina for his men’s behavior earlier and invites the adventurers to his mansion. On their way, they notice that most people of the city are suffering and don’t have access to the priests, who only seem to help the privileged class. The episode ends as Lumachina invites Batutta to her room for a conversation. In episode 3, Batutta’s true motives might be revealed. Diablo might have to fight him to protect Lumachina. He might have to team up with Fanis to save the city’s population.

Read More: Anime like How Not to Summon A Demon Lord