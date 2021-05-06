Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime. It revolves around a Japanese hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who one day gets summoned into the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie,’ and realizes that he now looks like his in-game character. The summoners turn out to be a pantherian girl named Rem and an elf girl named Shera, who thought they would make him their slave. Instead, collars appear on their necks, indicating the spell has been reversed.

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 5, titled ‘Black Dragon Clash,’ is set to premiere on May 7, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Diablo, Horn, and the girls make their way to the dungeon, but Fanis stops them on their tracks with her fleet. Lumachina reveals to her that she has been inflicted with the Death Knell Curse, and they are going to the dungeon to retrieve an item that can cure not only her but also all the afflicted people in the city. They escape after Diablo causes an earthquake around them.

As they travel toward the dungeon guided by Horn, Gewalt arrives in the city looking for Lumachina and meets Fanis. Meanwhile, Diablo and the others breeze through the obstacles in the dungeon. As he can’t tell the others that he is the one who built the dungeon, Diablo keeps up his Demon Lord act. At one point, the adventurers even deliver an idol performance in front of a group of primate-like creatures known as White Jaegers.

As they try to pass through a narrow edge above a torrential river, summoned creatures suddenly start attacking them. Gewalt appears and tries to kill Lumachina, but Horn jumps on him and falls with him to the river below. Diablo leaps into the river right after them, hoping to save Horn. In episode 5, Diablo might save Horn and then kill Gewalt. The adventurers might get the item they came to the dungeon for and use it to heal everyone. Diablo later might help Fanis by dealing with the Fallen Varakness.

