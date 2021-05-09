‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ or ‘Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime developed from a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki. The story revolves around a Japanese hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who is summoned to the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie,’ by a pantherian girl named Rem and an elf girl named Shera. Although they intended to make him their slave and gain power, the spell reverses due to the magic ring the protagonist is wearing, and collars appear around Rem and Shera’s necks. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 6, titled ‘Demon Lord Army,’ is set to premiere on May 14, 2021, on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Diablo loses the Staff of Tenma, but he saves Horn and later finds out that she is a girl. After overcoming their initial shock of seeing Diablo jump into the torrential river, Rem, Shera, and Lumachina realize that Diablo has likely survived. They make their way to the 12th floor, where they reencounter Gewalt. Shortly after Gawalt easily defeats the girls, the floor guardian, a black dragon, arrives and mortally wounds Gewalt. Using her divine ability, Lumachina saves him. Although the black dragon is curious after seeing such a mixed group of adventurers, he still wants to kill them.

However, he is prevented from doing so by Diablo, who enters the chamber right on time with Horn. When the black dragon tries to retreat after losing his battle against Diablo, the maid golem Rose comes and kills it. Diablo subsequently reveals his identity, and he and Rose have an emotional reunion. Rose guides the adventurers to the treasure room, where Lumachina heals herself with the item they came to the dungeon for, a white ox statue. Diablo gets a new set of clothes and a staff for himself and gives Rem and Horn new gear to augment their respective abilities. He also lets Shera have a ring. When Rose admits she feels envious about how Diablo is treating the others, he gives her the first item he ever collected, a hair broach.

The episode ends with Rose reporting that the Demon Lord’s army is approaching Zircon Tower City. In episode 6, Fanis and her soldiers might fight a losing battle against the Fallen Varakness, his three wives, and their army. Fanis deeply cares for her city and its people and will not likely flee from the battlefield for any reason. At some point, Diablo might join the battle and confront Varakness.

