Based on a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ is a fantasy isekai anime. It revolves around a Japanese hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who gets summoned into the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie,’ by a pantherian girl named Rem and an elf girl named Shera. As he has always been awkward while conversing with women, Takuma decides to use his ‘Cross Reverie’ character, Diablo, to communicate with others. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 7, titled ‘Little Demon Lord,’ is set to premiere on May 21, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Fanis’ soldiers start to get slaughtered by Varakness’ army. The latter has come to battle with his three wives, a harpy, a mermaid, and a banshee, who are also commanders in the Demon Lord’s army. Fanis shoots Varakness through the heart, but the mermaid revives him with her powers. After the banshee’s scream disorients Fanis and her soldiers, the Harpy attacks Fanis, declaring that she will not allow any woman to join Varakness’ harem that has bigger breasts than her.

This is when Diablo shows up with his group. Envious that Varakness is happily married to all his wives, Diablo first kills the wives and then Varakness. Meanwhile, Shera, Rem, and Rose destroy the Fallen Army, and Lumachina heals Fanis’ soldiers. Later in the evening, a banquet is organized to celebrate the victory. Diablo sees that Horn is missing and finds her being accosted by three goons. He beats them up and carries Horn back to the banquet, assuring her that she can stay with them for as long as she likes.

In episode 7, Witnessing how easily he defeated Varakness, Fanis might show an interest in Diablo. Lumachina will likely try to introduce necessary changes in the corrupt church and encounter heavy opposition. Varakness’ fourth wife might show up, seeking vengeance against Diablo. The adventurers might find that some part of the demon lord’s essence still remains inside Rem.

Read More: Anime like How Not to Summon A Demon Lord