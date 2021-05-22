Based on a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The story revolves around a hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto, who is summoned to the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie.’ All his life, Takuma has struggled to interact with other people, especially women. As a result, he decides to use his in-game bombastic personality during his conversations with others. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 8, titled ‘Visit to the Royal Capital,’ is set to premiere on May 28, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Fanis tries to seduce Diablo, but he manages to escape just in time. The group return to Faltra City. From there, Lumachina intends to go to the Royal Capital. But for now, she meets the local Cardinal and deals with issues in the city. Goons associated with the Measmos crime family try to extract protection money from the bakery where Edelgard works, and Klem eats her favorite biscuits, but Klem beats them up. Later, Diablo, Rose, Klem, and Edelgard visit Measmos’ home and force the crime lord to apologize.

As Diablo and others are having dinner, Chester Ray Galford approaches them to question Klem about her claims about being the Demon Lord. Galford apparently had people inside the Measmos family, and they reported what Klem told Measmos. Galford knows that he is putting himself in danger by confronting the alleged Demon Lord like this, but as always, his duty comes before everything for him, even his own life. This is when the Bakery owner and other business owners speak up, revealing how Klem’s intervention against the Measmos family has helped them. The following day, the adventurers leave for the Royal Capital.

The episode ends as the Head Cardinal finds out that Lumachina is still alive and states that it doesn’t matter as she won’t make it in time. In episode 8, a confrontation between Lumachina and the Head Cardinal is inevitable. Diablo might have to fight the Holy Knight.

Read More: Anime like How Not to Summon A Demon Lord