‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ is a fantasy isekai anime developed from a light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki. The story follows a hikikomori gamer named Takuma Sakamoto who is summoned to the world of his favorite MMORPG, ‘Cross Reverie,’ and discovers that he now looks like his in-game character. To negate his social anxiety, he decides to roleplay as his character, Demon Lord Diablo. ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 1 originally ran from July 5, 2018, to September 20, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 (also written as ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω’) episode 9, titled ‘Storm the Church,’ is set to premiere on June 4, 2021, in Japan. The episode will be available at various times on TBS and BS-TBS. Tezuka Productions developed the series in collaboration with Okuruto Noboru. Satoshi Kuwabara helmed the directorial team while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff. Yuusuke Katou composed the music, and Shizue Kaneko designed the characters. Yuu Serizawa with DJ KOO & MOTSU performed both the opening and ending themes, “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” and “YOU YOU YOU.”

Where to Watch How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll is streaming the ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord’ Season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The platform has also made Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitled versions of the episodes available. Scandinavian viewers can watch the season on Wakanim, while in Australia and New Zealand, the episodes will be available on AnimeLab. Funimation is set to stream the English dubbed versions of the episodes for its subscribers.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Diablo and the rest of the group arrive at Sevenwall, the royal capital of the Kingdom of Lyferia. At the gate, they are questioned by the guards. As Diablo ponders if he has to intimidate the guards, Alicia Crystella shows up, and she seems to have enough sway in the city that the guards obey her instructions. She takes them to a luxurious inn and suggests that they should use it as a base of operations. When Rem tells her that they can’t afford it, Alicia assures her that she will pay for it. When Rose becomes jealous, Alicia displays her unquestionable loyalty to Diablo by declaring that she is ready to die for him.

When Horn voices her desire to become more powerful, Rose suggests that she should form a master-servant pact with Diablo, but Rem and Shera dissuade her from doing that. With the evidence that Alicia has gathered, Lumachina, Diablo, and others confront the Head Cardinal Vishos. Lumachina charges Vishos and his followers for their crimes and declares them excommunicated. However, Vishos turns the entire thing on its head and claims that the Head Priestess has lied and committed debauchery.

Vishos convinces the paladins and people to attack Lumachina. Horn makes her escape. When Diablo prepares to defend his group, Lumachina asks him not to shed blood on the holy ground. The episode ends as the adventurers are taken to the floating church. In episode 9, there will likely be a battle inside the floating church between Diablo’s group and Vishos’ followers. The Head Cardinal might finally lose his position after drawing the ire of the Demon Lord from another world.

