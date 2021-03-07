Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime that tells the story of Fumiya Tomozaki, a fearless and assertive player of a popular video game called ‘Attack Families.’ However, in real life, he is a shy and reclusive high-school student. When Aoi Hinami, the most popular and capable student in his class, discovers that Fumiya is the one who keeps defeating her in ‘Attack Families,’ she decides to show him that real life is a god-tier game. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 10 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 10, titled ‘Multiplayer Has the Advantages of Multiplayer,’ is set to release on March 12, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the summer break begins. Fumiya arrives at a mall to meet up with Aoi, who becomes exasperated after seeing what he is wearing. She assigns him a special task of going on a date with Fuuka. To prepare for the date, she asks him to take her on a mock date. They shop, and she tries to give him her backpack. When Fumiya seems reluctant to accept it, she asks him to buy her a cheap badge in exchange. Although Fumiya sees through what she is doing, he goes along with it.

With Aoi’s encouragement, Fumiya gathers enough courage to message Fuuka and ask her to go on a movie date with him. Much to her and Aoi’s surprise, Fuuka responds immediately, accepting his invitation. The following day, Aoi, Minami, and Mizusawa accompany Fumiya to his home to plan for the upcoming barbeque trip and how to get Yuzu and Shuji together. Mizusawa teaches Fumiya how to properly apply the hair product that he helped the latter purchase several days earlier.

On their date, both Fuuka and Fumiya seem to enjoy themselves. They watch a film made from the work of Fuuka’s favorite author. Later, Fuuka tells Fumiya that sometimes he is very easy to talk to and other times not so much. She adds that she struggles to have easy conversations with almost everyone, and Fumiya is the first person with whom she feels that she can easily interact. The episode ends as Fumiya successfully asks Fuuka out on a second date. In episode 10, Fumiya might go on the barbeque trip with his friends.

