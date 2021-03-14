Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime. It tells the story of Fumiya Tomozaki, a reclusive gamer who progressively becomes social and outgoing with the help of his school’s most popular and capable girl, Aoi Hinami. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 11 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 11, titled ‘Sometimes Just One Option Can Change Everything,’ is set to release on March 19, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On March 12, 2021, English dubbed versions of the episodes premiered on Funimation.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Minami thanks Fumiya for helping her with her issues, making him reflect that he has never been thanked so directly before. The two meet up with Aoi, Yuzu, Shuuji, Takahiro, and Takei at Ikebukuro Station before heading to their camping and barbeque trip together. Fumiya still can’t believe that he is now part of a “normie” camping trip. As they travel by train to Seibu-Chichibu, Aoi assigns Fumiya his task: he has to tease Shuuji three times or suggest three things. He can also agree or disagree with the other boy thrice.

After they reach their destination, Kemmy’s Family Village, Aoi, Fumiya, and others start to put their plan into action. After all, the main reason they are there is to play matchmakers for Shuuji and Yuzu. Things seem to be progressing well as the group barbeques, eats, and spends time in and around a stream nearby. Later, Fumiya manages to tease Shuuji by wondering aloud whether Shimano is leading him (Shuuji) along.

By comparing notes, Aoi and Fumiya learn that Yuzu has asked Shuuji to help her with a boy she likes. In reality, they like each other. As Aoi has taught him to approach life as a game, Fumiya often emulates his ruthless gaming strategies into real life, appearing blunt and direct to others. This especially gets enunciated when the group goes to a bathhouse, and conversation between the three boys quickly descends to locker-room humor.

Fumiya and others decide to walk to the camp in small groups to let Shuuji and Yuzu spend some time in each other’s company. Aoi pairs up with Fumiya and tells him that she will now give him special training on how to act chivalrous while walking with a terrified girl. Fumiya is almost convinced that she is teasing him. The episode ends as Aoi falls on the ground after a cicada flies at her, prompting Fumiya to pull her to her feet. In episode 11, something romantic might happen between the two main characters, or Aoi might reveal that it is all part of the training.

