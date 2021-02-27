Although the main focus of the slice-of-life romance anime ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ remains on its protagonist Fumiya Tomozaki and his gradual progression to become a confident and happy young man, the series sometimes meanders to explore the trials and tribulations of some of the supporting characters. In the 8th episode of the anime, that character is Minami Nanami, the outwardly cheerful fellow student of Fumiya. Here is everything you need to know about the episode.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 9 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 9, titled ‘When You Return to the First Town with All Your Friends, New Events Will Occur,’ is set to release on March 5, 2021. Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, the 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Minami continues to train even outside the school, hoping to surpass Aoi at least on the running track. A flashback scene explains how the rivalry started for Minami. She and Aoi used to play basketball for the respective middle-school team. During a game between the two teams, Aoi almost single-handedly orchestrated the win for her side. For Minami, the competition has been going on since then. But after her defeat in the student council election, Minami seems to have become even more driven to beat the other girl.

Fumiya and Hanabi start worrying about their friend. One evening, the practice gets canceled due to heavy rain. Fumiya and Hanabi discuss how this is good for Minami, as she will be finally forced to take a break. However, they soon spot a lone figure in a rain jacket on the track. Initially, they think it’s Minami and rush toward the track before discovering that it’s Aoi. Meanwhile, from a separate part of the school, Minami watches Aoi.

Minami subsequently stops attending practice and later quits the club altogether. While speaking to Fumiya and Hanabi, she breaks down crying and speaks about how she has started hoping that Aoi would go away. Minami explains that she removed herself from the club because of these emotions. Fumiya and Hanabi comfort her. Hanabi tells Minami that she (Minami) is her hero. As the episode ends, Fumiya notes that Minami has since rejoined the club, and her issues with Aoi have mellowed down because of Hanabi’s influence. In episode 9, Fumiya and his classmates might go on a summer vacation after the first semester comes to an end.

