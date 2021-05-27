Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a period fantasy action anime. Set in an alternate version of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.), the story follows Sawa Yukimura, a blue-blooded changeling who can infuse with a white crow and gain supernatural abilities. After her entire clan is killed, she joins Nue, the secret police working under the Tokugawa Shogunate, hoping to find and eliminate the killer someday. The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 10 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 10 is set to release on streaming sites on June 2, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV and BS NTV. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Jin tells Sawa that Makoto was distributing the drug that Janome has made among anti-Shogunate agitators and asks her to come to Tokyo to help him deal with the issue. Rinko arrives at the cottage and reveals herself to be one of the Nue executioners. She was placed at the shrine to watch over Sawa. On their way to Tokyo, they make a detour and visit the Karasumori village. Later, they come across a group of revolutionaries who have taken the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs hostage onboard the train to Tokyo. This is when Rinko reveals her ability.

Rinko has bands of the metal oronium embedded inside her body. She can manipulate and turn them into weapons. She quickly kills the revolutionaries and suggests to the lieutenant-general present in the compartment that he should take the credit. In Tokyo, Sawa cleans her store and finds a note hidden inside a copy of ‘The Merchant of Venice.’ She visits the Nue headquarters and receives the papers for her next mission from Jin. She suddenly draws her sword and slices open the back of Jin’s clothes. In episode 10, Sawa might realize that Jin has started taking Janome’s drug and is the one who killed Makoto in his changeling form.

