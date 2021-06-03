Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a period fantasy action anime. The story takes place in an alternate version of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.) The Tokugawa Shogunate continues to rule the country. Sawa Yukimura, the protagonist, is a blue-blooded changeling. After her entire clan is killed, she embarks on the path of vengeance and joins Nue, the secret police serving directly under the Shogun. The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 11 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 11 is set to release on streaming sites on June 9, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV and BS NTV. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to Stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 8 offers Jin’s backstory. It is revealed his original name is Iori, and he was kept at a facility to be one of Janome’s test subjects when the man was still working for the Shogun. After his friend killed himself with a piece of glass, Iori used it to kill prisoners and guards alike to escape from the facility. He was found by a Nue agent who introduced himself as “Kotodama.” He subsequently met the Shogun himself and demonstrated his desire to live and serve the Shogunate by licking away a bottle worth of spilled wine from the floor.

He got a new name, Jin Kuzuhara, and gradually became one of the most effective Nue agents. After Janome betrayed the Shogun, Jin was sent to protect the residents of the Karasumori village. He met Sawa’s mother and discovered the special ability of her clan. In the following months, he saved the village from several attacks. Ultimately, Kotodama came to tell him that the Shogun had ordered the deaths of all the villagers. Although deeply conflicted about the order, Jin still killed every villager except Sawa. When Kotodama arrived, Jin told him that he would turn the little girl into a Nue assassin.

Disregarding the suggestion, Kotodama tried to kill Sawa, but Jin killed him instead. The episode ends in the present time, as Sawa demands to know if Jin had killed her clan. In episode 9, despite her earlier promise to Asahi, Sawa will likely try to kill Jin. In addition, the details about Elena’s special mission might be revealed.

