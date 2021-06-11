Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a period fantasy action anime. Set in an alternate version of the Meiji era in which Tokugawa Yoshinobu is still the Shogun, the story follows Sawa Yukimura, a blue-blooded changeling who can infuse with a white crow to gain supernatural abilities. After her clan is wiped out, she joins a secret police organization called Nue, hoping to have her revenge someday. The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 12 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 12 is set to release on streaming sites on June 16, 2021. It will be the season finale episode of the anime. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV and BS NTV. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to Stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Sawa correctly deduces that Jin killed her entire clan on the orders of Tokugawa Yoshinobu, a man he later had her protect. Suddenly, alarms start to go off, making Jin realize that the Shogun has sent special forces to retrieve Sawa. He tells her that she will be captured if she stays and kills him, and her blood will be used to create an army. Sawa escapes through the tunnels and finds Elena alive and waiting for her. After Sawa defeats Rinko, she and Elena go to Sawa’s home, where Sawa gets another surprise: Asahi is alive as well. Elena reveals that Jin used a med-school dropout and self-proclaimed revolutionary to save Asahi.

As she is about to leave for her home, Elena goes into labor. Riots have broken out all over the city as the government forces desperately try to suppress a dissatisfied and disillusioned population. Amidst all that mayhem, Sawa and Asahi help bring a new life into the world. Later, after Elena, her newborn daughter, and Asahi have fallen asleep, Sawa heads out to meet with Jin. In the season finale, Sawa might not kill Jin yet. She has likely realized as long as Yoshinobu is alive, she and the people she cares for will be in danger. She and Jin might try to assassinate the Shogun in the next episode.

